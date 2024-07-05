India At Paris Olympics: 'Where Is My Choorma?' PM Modi Reminds Neeraj Chopra Of Tokyo Promise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Paris Olympics-bound athletes in a light-hearted discussion where he also reminded Neeraj Chopra of his 'choorma' promise that the Olympic champion had made following his Tokyo victory. (More Sports News)
While some athletes joined in person, some attended the session virtually. The interaction was also attended by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IAO) President P T Usha.
While talking to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Modi reminded him of the promise to bring 'choorma' that he made after his historic gold in Tokyo.
"I will bring Churma for you this time. Last time in Delhi, I got choorma made in sugar but I will bring desi ghee and gur (jaggery) churma from Haryana (this time)," Chopra responded.
To this, Modi replied: "No I want to eat choorma made at home by your mother."
Neeraj who is again expected to bring back a gold, told fellow athletes to not fear foreign players.
"Tokyo was my first Olympics and in first Olympics, the result was pretty good, I won gold for the country. There was no fear in my mind, and I had self belief because I had good training," he said.
"I would tell every athlete not to fear anyone or anything. We don't have to fear Europeans or Americans because they are also human beings like us.
"If we can recognise ourselves, we have been living outside our homes for long time and training hard, so nothing is impossible."
Talking about his preparations, Neeraj said it was going well.
"We are now training in Germany and it is going very well. This time I am playing in less competitions because on and off I am suffering from an injury. But now it is a lot better, a few days back I played a competition in Finland and that was pretty good," Chopra told the PM, referring to his top finish in the Paavo Nurmi Games last month.
"We have one month before the Olympics and I am trying to reach Paris completely fit and give 100 per cent for my country," he added.
"Olympics comes in four years and I would like to tell every athlete that you get this chance once in four years and we must try to find out what is that thing which can push us to give our best."
Modi gave him best wishes and hoped that the champion javelin thrower remains fully fit for the Paris Games.