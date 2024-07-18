India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: This Is What Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu And Others Will Wear

The city of love, Paris, known for its fashion sense, art, and cuisine will be the centre of attention when it plays host to the 2024 Summer Olympics starting from Friday, July 26th to Sunday, August 11th. (More Sports News)
The blockbuster event will see an opening as well as a closing ceremony that promises to be quite the fashion extravaganza, with countries showing off their designs that pay homage to their historic culture.
India’s opening and closing ceremonial will be an amalgamation of the modernness as well as tradition, which is inspired by the tricolour flag.
The designs have also been inspired with its detailing that stands for resilience, fight and never-give-up attitude of athletes.
For the opening ceremony, Neeraj Chopra, who has managed to put India on the map in javelin as well as other male athletes will wear kurta bundi sets.
While, the female Indian athletes will wear sarees that feature printed panels that are in saffron and green, symbolising the Ashoka Chakra, which is called the Wheel of Time - for peace and unity.
The ceremonial outfits are made of breathable fabric that ensures proper comfort without sacrificing the style. It will also retain the aura that Paris is known for, while it also clings onto the Indian tradition.
117 Indian athletes will travel to the French capital to participate in an event that will make and break careers.