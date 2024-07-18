Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: This Is What Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu And Others Will Wear

117 Indian athletes will travel to the French capital to participate in an event that will make and break careers

Paris Olympic Games 2024 AP Photo
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
info_icon

The city of love, Paris, known for its fashion sense, art, and cuisine will be the centre of attention when it plays host to the 2024 Summer Olympics starting from Friday, July 26th to Sunday, August 11th. (More Sports News)

The blockbuster event will see an opening as well as a closing ceremony that promises to be quite the fashion extravaganza, with countries showing off their designs that pay homage to their historic culture. 

India’s opening and closing ceremonial will be an amalgamation of the modernness as well as tradition, which is inspired by the tricolour flag.

The designs have also been inspired with its detailing that stands for resilience, fight and never-give-up attitude of athletes.

For the opening ceremony, Neeraj Chopra, who has managed to put India on the map in javelin as well as other male athletes will wear kurta bundi sets. 

While, the female Indian athletes will wear sarees that feature printed panels that are in saffron and green, symbolising the Ashoka Chakra, which is called the Wheel of Time - for peace and unity. 

The ceremonial outfits are made of breathable fabric that ensures proper comfort without sacrificing the style. It will also retain the aura that Paris is known for, while it also clings onto the Indian tradition.

India's Olympic 2024 Ceremony Uniform - X/Screengrab
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Internet Furious Over India's Opening, Closing Ceremony Uniforms

BY Outlook Sports Desk

117 Indian athletes will travel to the French capital to participate in an event that will make and break careers. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  2. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
  3. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Mutually Part Ways - Check All-Rounder's Instagram Post
  4. Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Will Look To Dominate, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Declares
  5. Harshit Rana Reacts On Getting Maiden ODI Call-Up: 'Gautam Bhai Changed My Mindset At KKR'
Football News
  1. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  2. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  3. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  4. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
  5. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  3. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  5. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  2. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  3. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  4. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
  5. Chhattisgarh: In Chilling Viral Video, Pet Pitbulls Attack Food Delivery Man In Raipur | On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  2. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  3. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
  4. Scientists Reconstruct The Face Of Ivan The Terrible
  5. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
World News
  1. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  2. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  3. Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit To Rafah, Days Before Speech To US Congress
  4. Bangladesh Student Unrest: Why Are The Students Angry With The 'Muktijoddha Quota'? 
  5. Facebook, Instagram Restricted In Pakistan As Govt Cracks Down On Social Media
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. 4 Dead, 35 Injured As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
  7. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road