Paris Olympic Games 2024: Internet Furious Over India's Opening, Closing Ceremony Uniforms

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris will kick off on Friday, July 26th and will run till Sunday, August 11. The participating countries will display outfits that will pay great respect and honour to their cultural history at the opening and closing ceremonies

Indias Olympic 2024 Ceremony Uniform
India's Olympic 2024 Ceremony Uniform Photo: X/Screengrab
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris will kick off on Friday, July 26th and will run till Sunday, August 11. The participating countries will display outfits that will pay great respect and honour to their cultural history at the opening and closing ceremonies. (More Sports News)

For the opening ceremony, India’s athletes will wear kurta sets, while the female counterparts will match it with sarees, resembling the tricolor flag. However, fans have expressed their opinion about the outfit and stated that there was a problem with designer Indian aesthetics. 

Taking about the Olympic outfit, one of the users were impressed with the Mongolian uniform, and stated that it looked incredible, and did not want to speak much about the Indian one.

In yet another post related to the same uniform topic, one more user expressed his thoughts on the official uniform and termed it as “tacky”.

The same user continued to describe it further:

“Damn does everything we make have to look tacky I swear. You'd think at least the olympic ceremony would look at least refined,” the person added. 

Here's how the internet reacted to India's Paris Olympics 2024 Uniforms:

With over 725,000 views, the post has been influential in triggering a lot of noise on social media. 

The Olympic Games is expected to see more than 200 nations, competing in 239 events across 32 sporting events. 

