NBA Gambling-Mafia Poker Scandal: How Basketball And Mob Figures Rigged High-Stakes Games – Explained

NBA figures Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones face federal allegations in a high-tech poker cheating ring involving mafia ties and $7 million defrauded from players. Know all about this scandal and how it allegedly happened

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups walks to a vehicle after his federal court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NBA's Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones charged in poker cheating scandal

  • High-tech cheating methods involved X-ray tables and shuffling machines

  • Games lured affluent players to cheat, with $7 million reportedly lost

  • Mafia backed illegal games featured subtle signals and advanced devices

Federal indictments have detailed a sophisticated poker cheating ring with alleged ties to National Basketball Association (NBA) figures and organised crime on October 23, 2025.

The scam reportedly used high-tech methods, including X-ray tables and tricked-out machines, alongside traditional poker signals, defrauding players in illegal games. These con tactics, federal authorities claim, are as old as poker itself, reminiscent of heist movies and James Bond films.

Mafia-Backed Games Lured High-Stakes 'Fish'

Underground poker games, operating with the backing of mafia families, are illegal. However, indictments highlight their 'extra illegal' nature, distinguishing them from conventionally illicit games where the poker itself remains fair.

These games primarily featured Texas Hold 'em, a variant which uses just five face-up public cards and two for each player, potentially simplifying the cheating. Operators lured affluent targets, often referred to as 'fish', to high-stakes games held in posh secret spots across Manhattan, including The Lexington Avenue Game.

The offer of playing with well-known athletes and coaches further attracted victims. These figures were known as 'face cards'. Among them was Chauncey Billups, the Portland Trail Blazers coach and Hall-of-Fame NBA player. Authorities charged Billups with participating in a conspiracy to rig games tied to La Cosa Nostra organised crime families.

These games reportedly cheated unsuspecting gamblers out of at least $7 million. Former NBA assistant coach and player Damon Jones also faces charges.

Authorities declined to identify the victims, stating these wealthy individuals often lost tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars. Reportedly, the 'face cards' and all other non-target players were complicit in the scam.

Advanced Devices, Signals Enabled Cheating

The cheating scheme centred on a specialised shuffling machine. This advanced device could precisely determine the card order after a shuffle and each player's hand once dealt. The machine wirelessly transmitted this information to an off-site accomplice, who then sent details of the winning hand to a player at the table, known as 'the quarterback'.

NBA Gambling mafia poker scandal rigged high-stakes games explained
This undated image provided the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of New York, shows a card shuffler allegedly used by defendants in a sports betting and illegal gambling case brought by the U.S. attorney's office of the Eastern District of New York, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in New York. | Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office via AP
From there, the tactics became low-tech – the quarterback used classic subtle signals, such as touching specific chips, to relay information to fellow cheaters. All involved then placed their wagers accordingly. While the shuffling machine was the primary method, conspirators reportedly explored other gadgets.

Some of the technologies used have also been seen in televised poker broadcasts to identify hands. These included an X-ray table capable of identifying face-down cards in Texas Hold 'em from underneath.

Hidden cameras embedded in chip trays also reportedly identified cards. Furthermore, customised contact lenses and glasses allegedly detected special marks on cards.

Debt Collection And Separate Allegations

Cheating winners shared a percentage of their earnings with game operators. Victims were often told to wire money to shell companies for money laundering. Organisers sometimes used robbery, extortion, and assault to compel debtors to pay. Authorities cited an instance where two game operators used their fists to obtain payment from a cheated player.

Damon Jones faces a separate accusation – he allegedly exploited private player information to win bets on NBA games. Billups made his first court appearance in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

His attorney, Chris Heywood, offered no comment following the hearing. Efforts to contact Jones via public records yielded no immediate response.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
