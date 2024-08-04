Other Sports

Anish, Vijayveer, Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification, Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Shooting at Paris Olympic Games 2024: Here's all you need to know about the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol - live streaming, timing, and other details

Anish Bhanwala
Anish Bhanwala, Indian Pistol Shooter Photo: X/ Anish Bhanwala
info_icon

India's Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu will duel for a spot in the finals of Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Anish Bhanwala is one of the best pistol shooters in the country. And he is set to make his Olympic debut a memorable one.

Bhanwala clinched the 2024 Olympic quota at the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships held in Changwon, Republic of Korea. He won a bronze medal at the event. Bhanwala became the 12th individual to qualify in shooting for India for Paris 2024.

Manu Bhaker is the first Indian post-independence with multiple medals at a single edition of the Olympics. - AP
Paris Olympics: India's Manu Bhaker Admits Being 'Really Nervous' During Women's 25m Pistol Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He is in stellar form at the moment and is surely India's big bet.

On the other hand, Vijayveer Sidhu is also among India's top pistol shooters. He took part in 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023 and won a Bronze medal for the country in the men’s 25 m rapid-fire pistol team event, along with Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh.

Sidhu earned a Paris 2024 Olympic quota in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event after making the final of the Asian Shooting Championships, held in Jakarta, Indonesia. His twin brother Udhayveer is also a big name in Indian shooting circuit.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details: Shooting

When to watch Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu in action during Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian shooting fans can watch Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu in action during Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4 at 12:30 pm IST. And the second stage of qualification round will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu in action during Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
  2. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
  3. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
  4. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
Football News
  1. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
  2. Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Stalemate Marks Laboured Start To Gers' Scottish Premier League Campaign
  3. Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham: Vidovic, Goretzka On Target Against Spurs
  4. Guardiola As New ENG Manager? City Boss Committed To Club Amid England Managerial Talks
  5. France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  2. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
  4. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
  5. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  4. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  5. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  2. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  5. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  2. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  3. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  4. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  5. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
World News
  1. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  2. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  3. Russia: 10 Killed In Apartment Block Collapse In Ural Mountains; Search Op Ends
  4. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  5. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs