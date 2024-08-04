India's Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu will duel for a spot in the finals of Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4. ( | | )
Anish Bhanwala is one of the best pistol shooters in the country. And he is set to make his Olympic debut a memorable one.
Bhanwala clinched the 2024 Olympic quota at the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships held in Changwon, Republic of Korea. He won a bronze medal at the event. Bhanwala became the 12th individual to qualify in shooting for India for Paris 2024.
He is in stellar form at the moment and is surely India's big bet.
On the other hand, Vijayveer Sidhu is also among India's top pistol shooters. He took part in 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023 and won a Bronze medal for the country in the men’s 25 m rapid-fire pistol team event, along with Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh.
Sidhu earned a Paris 2024 Olympic quota in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event after making the final of the Asian Shooting Championships, held in Jakarta, Indonesia. His twin brother Udhayveer is also a big name in Indian shooting circuit.
