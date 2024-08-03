Paris Olympics: India's Manu Bhaker Admits Being 'Really Nervous' During Women's 25m Pistol Final

India’s Manu Bhaker, who scripted history by clinching two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, expressed disappointment after finishing fourth in the women’s 25m pistol final. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The Indian shooting star speaking after the final, admitted she was nervous, but tried her best to keep things in check and also perform to the best of her abilities.
"I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough," Manu was quoted as saying by the PTI.
Despite the disappointing finish, the 22-year-old's Olympic Games has been nothing but brilliant, fighting for medals across all the events.
"It (Olympics) turned out to be very good for me, but well, there's always a next time so I'm already looking forward to the next one," she said.
Before Manu Bhaker, no Indian athlete has ever clinched more than one medal at the same edition of the Olympic Games.
Bhaker had won bronze in the individual 10m air pistol event, and then also won bronze pairing up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.