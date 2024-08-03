Manu Bhaker In Shooting, Live Scores India At Paris Olympics: Indian Shoots For Historic Feat In 25m Pistol

Manu Bhaker Live Updates: Targets 3rd Olympic Medal
Manu Bhaker will be vying for her third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. She had won bronze in 10m air pistol and another bronze in 10m air pistol team event with Sarabjot Singh.
Manu Bhaker At Paris Olympics - 25m Pistol Live Blog
India's Manu Bhaker is competing in the 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024. She can become the first Indian to achieve three medals in an Olympic Games if she wins a medal on Saturday. Follow the live scores and updates of Manu Bhaker in the 25m pistol final event, here.