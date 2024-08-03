Manu Bhaker In Shooting, Live Scores India At Paris Olympics: Indian Shoots For Historic Feat In 25m Pistol

India's Manu Bhaker prepares to compete in the 25m pistol medal event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Welcome to the live coverage of the 25m pistol event of shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024 where India's Manu Bhaker will clash for her third medal to write her name in the history. She finished second in the 25m pistol qualification round on Friday and is a strong medal contender in this event. Follow the live scores and updates of Manu Bhaker in the 25m pistol final event, here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Aug 2024, 12:03:26 pm IST Manu Bhaker Live Updates: Targets 3rd Olympic Medal Manu Bhaker will be vying for her third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. She had won bronze in 10m air pistol and another bronze in 10m air pistol team event with Sarabjot Singh.