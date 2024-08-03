Other Sports

Manu Bhaker In Shooting, Live Scores India At Paris Olympics: Indian Shoots For Historic Feat In 25m Pistol

Manu Bhaker, after a terrific performance in the 25m pistol event, has again entered another final. Now she will be shooting for her third medal at the Paris Olympics. Follow the live scores and updates of Manu Bhaker in the 25m pistol final event, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
3 August 2024
3 August 2024
India's Manu Bhaker prepares to compete in the 25m pistol medal event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Welcome to the live coverage of the 25m pistol event of shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024 where India's Manu Bhaker will clash for her third medal to write her name in the history. She finished second in the 25m pistol qualification round on Friday and is a strong medal contender in this event. Follow the live scores and updates of Manu Bhaker in the 25m pistol final event, here.
LIVE UPDATES

Manu Bhaker Live Updates: Targets 3rd Olympic Medal

Manu Bhaker will be vying for her third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. She had won bronze in 10m air pistol and another bronze in 10m air pistol team event with Sarabjot Singh.

Manu Bhaker At Paris Olympics - 25m Pistol Live Blog

India's Manu Bhaker is competing in the 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024. She can become the first Indian to achieve three medals in an Olympic Games if she wins a medal on Saturday. Follow the live scores and updates of Manu Bhaker in the 25m pistol final event, here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  3. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  3. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
  4. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  5. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur's Jiribam Sees Fresh Violence Within 24 Hours After Meitei-Hmar Peace Talks
  2. Congress Accuses NTA Chief Of ‘Dubious Record’
  3. Weather News LIVE: 215 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Operations Continue In Himachal
  4. BJP's 'Padayatra' Vs Congress' 'Jan Andolan: August 3 Political Showdown In Karnataka
  5. IAS Officer Faces Criminal Contempt Proceedings In J&K High Court For ‘Harassing’ Judge
Entertainment News
  1. Sana Makbul Takes The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Trophy And Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize Home: I Came Here To Win, And I Won
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  4. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  5. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
US News
  1. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  2. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  3. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  4. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
World News
  1. China Shaanxi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 38, Two Dozen Missing
  2. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  3. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. ‘If A Leader Leaves, Another Will Arise’: Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh’s Last Words To Khamenei
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh