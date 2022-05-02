Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar In Doubt Vs Delhi Capitals After Getting Injured Again

Washington Sundar has re-injured the same area in his right hand while fielding against CSK in an IPL 2022 game on Sunday. Earlier, he missed 3 games due to split webbing.

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar In Doubt Vs Delhi Capitals After Getting Injured Again
Washington Sundar was be taken off the field vs CSK and scored just 2 runs in their IPL 2022 game. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 4:56 pm

Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again, revealed Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody, raising doubts over the all-rounder's availability for the next game against Delhi Capitals.

Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table Schedule

Washington, who made a comeback in the game against the Gujarat Titans after missing three matches due to split webbing in his bowling hand, re-injured the same area while fielding against CSK on Sunday.

Related stories

MS Dhoni Wasn't 'Spoon-feeding' Ravindra Jadeja; What Next For Chennai Super Kings - IPL 2022 Points Table

SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2022, Match 46: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad – In Pics

MS Dhoni Says CSK Captaincy Hurt Ravindra Jadeja's Performance In IPL 2022

Following which the off-spinner was unable to bowl a single ball in Sunrisers' 13-run loss to CSK. While he did come down to bat, his stay in the middle lasted only two balls.

“It's very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand were he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it's not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched,” Moody said at the post-match presentation.

“But unfortunately, it wasn't in a state were he could bowl. It really did have an impact on for us in that early phase of bowling, given he has such a critical bowler for us,” he added. Sunrisers struggled against CSK as their other bowler T Natarajan was also off the field for a considerable time nursing an injury.

In the duo's absence, skipper Kane Williamson had to use the services of part-time spinner Aiden Markram and batting all-rounder Shashank Singh. Markram (0/36) and Singh (0/10) conceded 46 runs in 4 overs as CSK posted 202/2 on the board.

“When you lose one of your important bowlers, it is a massive blow to the side. We also had Natarajan off the field with an injury that was taking sometime before he could come back on.

“So, we basically had seven overs that hadn't been bowled by our frontline bowlers till the 14th-15th over. It made it very difficult for Kane to manage the situation in the middle and we chased a total which was 20-30 runs more than it should have been,” Moody said.

After registering five wins on the trot, SRH have slumped to back-to-back defeats, losing to Gujarat Titans and CSK. They next take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday. \

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Washington Sundar SunRisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Kane Williamson Tom Moody T. Natarajan Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Aiden Markram Pune
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read