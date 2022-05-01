Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022, SRH Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings In Dire Straits

MS Dhoni is back where he belongs. Can he oversee the revival of Chennai Super Kings' fortunes? Follow live cricket scores and updates of SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 match.

IPL 2022, SRH Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings In Dire Straits
SRH will look to do a double vs CSK in IPL 2022. Get live cricket scores and updates of SRH vs CSK.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 6:10 pm

In every sense, it's a fresh start for defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Irreplaceable MS Dhoni is back at the helm to lead the four-time champions again after their failed experiment with Ravindra Jadeja. And Dhoni has six matches to revive the season, and it starts tonight with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. For Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers, a league double over Chennai Super Kings will not only help them earn bragging rights, but also improve their standings in the IPL 2022 points table. An IPL playoff spot is within SRH's grasp. They have won five and lost three, as against CSK's two wins in eight outings. Follow updates and live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK match.

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule | DC vs LSG Live Blog

  • 01 May 2022 / 6:05 PM

    Peerless Pacers

    Sunrisers Hyderabad have the best pace attack this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Co have taken 48 wickets. Umran Malik and T Natarajan are the leading contributors with 15 scalps each. Bhuvi and Marco Jansen have nine and six wickets, respectively.

  • 01 May 2022 / 6:05 PM

    Dhoni Facts

    'Captain Cool' will lead CSK for the 214th time today. In the previous 213 matches, MS Dhoni has a win-loss record of 130-81. CSK have six titles under Dhoni's captaincy, four in IPL and two in now-defunct Champions League T20.
     

  • 01 May 2022 / 6:05 PM

    Welcome To Hyderabad Vs Chennai

    Welcome to our live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings. This is the second game today after Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in Mumbai. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni. No need to talk about Ravindra Jadeja's disastrous eight-game captaincy stint!

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Live Cricket Scores Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings SunRisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Kane Williamson Umran Malik
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read