IPL 2022, SRH Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings In Dire Straits

MS Dhoni is back where he belongs. Can he oversee the revival of Chennai Super Kings' fortunes? Follow live cricket scores and updates of SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 match.
Despite several agitations by political parties—some violent—the Marathi language is on a downslide. It will take more than government efforts to promote the language
Catholics support Romi Konkani because the script is used in the church and tiatr, but Devanagari Konkani has government backing
Even the otherwise Hindi-friendly Malayali rises to resist the imposition of Hindi on them
The move to make Hindi the national language is a political project, the language becoming a tool for constructing national unity
Throughout the Republic’s history, several states have seen protests against the imposition of Hindi. Can there be a national language of a multilingual country?
In every sense, it's a fresh start for defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Irreplaceable MS Dhoni is back at the helm to lead the four-time champions again after their failed experiment with Ravindra Jadeja. And Dhoni has six matches to revive the season, and it starts tonight with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. For Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers, a league double over Chennai Super Kings will not only help them earn bragging rights, but also improve their standings in the IPL 2022 points table. An IPL playoff spot is within SRH's grasp. They have won five and lost three, as against CSK's two wins in eight outings. Follow updates and live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have the best pace attack this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Co have taken 48 wickets. Umran Malik and T Natarajan are the leading contributors with 15 scalps each. Bhuvi and Marco Jansen have nine and six wickets, respectively.
'Captain Cool' will lead CSK for the 214th time today. In the previous 213 matches, MS Dhoni has a win-loss record of 130-81. CSK have six titles under Dhoni's captaincy, four in IPL and two in now-defunct Champions League T20.
Welcome to our live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings. This is the second game today after Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in Mumbai. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni. No need to talk about Ravindra Jadeja's disastrous eight-game captaincy stint!
