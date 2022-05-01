IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Look For Consistency As Playoff Race Hots Up

Delhi Capitals have won four and lost four in IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants are better off with six wins and three losses. Follow here DC vs LSG live cricket scores.
With all four IPL 2022 play-off spots available, it is imperative that teams start winning full points. Delhi Capitals will be desperate to do that from now on after a topsy-turvy run that has seen Rishabh Pant's team win four and lose four. Lucknow Super Giants are better placed with six wins and three defeats but KL Rahul will know that nothing can be taken for granted in this game of fine margins. LSG won the first-leg match against DC by six wickets. Quinton de Kock, who top-scored with 80, was the architect of that six-wicket win. The powerplays, as always, will play a crucial role in the DC vs LSG match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Unlike the young capped captains in IPL, Pant's performance has been rather under-par. If KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have led LSG and Gujarat Titans from the front, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have not been able to grab the headlines. Pant has been out to pacers six times in this IPL and LSG have two young Khans - Mohsin and Avesh - who will be eyeing the DC captain's wicket.
Welcome to Sunday's first IPL 2022 match between Delhi vs Lucknow. DC continue to look very unsettled with Ricky Ponting's team yet to play a perfect team game. Delhi have depth and variety and it's time they put everything together to match Lucknow Super Giants, a team full of wonderful and match-winning all-rounders. Get ready for live scores and updates of DC vs LSG.
