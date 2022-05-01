IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Look For Consistency As Playoff Race Hots Up

With all four IPL 2022 play-off spots available, it is imperative that teams start winning full points. Delhi Capitals will be desperate to do that from now on after a topsy-turvy run that has seen Rishabh Pant's team win four and lose four. Lucknow Super Giants are better placed with six wins and three defeats but KL Rahul will know that nothing can be taken for granted in this game of fine margins. LSG won the first-leg match against DC by six wickets. Quinton de Kock, who top-scored with 80, was the architect of that six-wicket win. The powerplays, as always, will play a crucial role in the DC vs LSG match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

