India 1-0 Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship: Rahan Ahmed Helps Blue Colts Win, Enter Semi-Finals

Just moments after stepping onto the field in the second half, substitute Rahan Ahmed scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute. His timely strike earned him the Player of the Match award

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Bhutan match report saff u17 championship 2025 group b Rahan Ahmed
Action from the India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 match played in Colombo. Photo: AIFF
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Teams entered half-time goalless

  • Bhutan defended resolutely to keep India at bay

  • Blue Colts to face Pakistan in last Group B match

The India U17 men's national football team clinched their berth in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 after a narrow 1-0 victory over Bhutan in their second Group B match, played in Colombo on Friday (September 19, 2025). India will now face Pakistan on Monday, with the winner of that encounter set to finish top of Group B.

Super-substitute Rahan Ahmed, introduced in the second half, scored the only goal in the 57th minute. His timely strike secured a crucial win and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Bhutan's Defence Challenges India U17 In First Half

Unlike their opening match, which featured a goal-fest, the Blue Colts had to remain patient against a disciplined Bhutan defence that held firm throughout the first half. India pressed high and controlled possession early on, yet Bhutan’s compact defensive setup limited clear breakthroughs.

The first significant chance arrived in the 27th minute when Kamgouhao Doungel nearly found the net with a header from a precise Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba cross, though the ball drifted wide of the left post. Five minutes later, Shubham Poonia won a free kick after being fouled, but the ensuing set-piece did little to unsettle Bhutan’s goalkeeper.

Skipper Denny Singh Wangkhem was energetic throughout the half. In the 37th minute, his powerful cross almost found Doungel, only for a timely block to deny the effort. Another opportunity came in the 40th minute when Bhutan’s clearance found Denny inside the box; his strong shot, however, went wide of the upright.

Despite multiple chances, India’s attacks were stifled by Bhutan’s resolute defence, and the teams entered half-time goalless.

Second-Half Breakthrough And Game Management By India U17

After halftime, the Blue Colts returned to the pitch with renewed determination and attacking intent. Just moments after stepping onto the field, substitute Rahan Ahmed made an immediate impact by connecting perfectly with a curling delivery from Maldino Singh Yumnam on the right flank. His well-timed leap provided India with a much-needed lead and set the tone for the remainder of the match.

India continued to push forward for a second goal. In the 82nd minute, Dallalmuon Gangte unleashed a fierce delivery from outside the box that fell to Diamond Singh, whose volley narrowly missed its target.

Rahan Ahmed remained a constant threat and nearly netted his brace in the 84th minute after reacting swiftly to a rebound; although he converted on the follow-up, the referee disallowed the effort for handball.

In the closing stages, India managed their lead effectively, securing another clean sheet along with three valuable points.

(With PTI inputs)

