India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: IND 0-0 BHU; Blue Colts Seek Second Big Group B Win

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: The Blue Colts beat Maldives 6-0 in their opener and will take on Pakistan in their last Group B clash. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs BHU football match

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 training
India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Blue Colts train ahead of their second Group B match in Colombo. Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's second Group B match in the SAFF U17 Championship, against Bhutan at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Friday (19 September, 2025). The defending champions thrashed Maldives 6-0 in their opener, and a victory tonight would take them closer to a semi-final berth. Their opponents, on the other hand, lost 0-4 to Pakistan in their first match and are the underdogs for this fixture. However, the Blue Colts would not want to take Bhutan, who in coach Bibiano Fernandes' words "have a talented team", lightly. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs BHU football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Group B Standings

Earlier in the day, Pakistan beat Maldives 5-2 to notch up their second straight win in the competition. That means they are currently on top of the Group B table with six points, while India are second with three points. A win tonight for the Blue Colts would confirm both sides' passage to the semi-finals, eliminating Maldives and Bhutan in the process.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: IND 0-0 BHU

India now hogging possession and hovering around the Bhutan box, as was expected. That they have not created any big chance in the first 21 minutes might be a cause for worry but amends can certainly be made later.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: IND 0-0 BHU

It's been a fairly even start to the match. No clear chances yet as the teams fight mid-field battles and build their attacking, defensive rhythms in the first 10 minutes.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Kick-Off!

Play gets underway at Colombo's Racecourse International Stadium. India kicking from left to right and Bhutan from right to left in the first half. The Blue Colts will look to produce a strong showing before they face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their last group match.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Teams On Pitch

We are moments away from kick-off. India and Bhutan are posing for the customary team photographs and the two captains have met the match officials. The two teams are in huddles now and gearing up for the first half.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: IND Starting XI

Here is the Blue Colts' line-up for their face-off with Bhutan tonight:

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. It will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some Indian football action. The Blue Colts, fresh from a 6-0 demolition of Maldives, now take on Bhutan. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the SAFF U17 encounter.

Published At:
