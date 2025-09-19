India Vs Bhutan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch

India face Bhutan in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 on September 19
India U17 won 6-0 against Maldives in their opener
Bhutan U17 lost 4-0 to Pakistan in their first match
India are the defending champion in the tournament
India U17 will face Bhutan U17 in their second Group B match of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, September 19. Both teams approach this fixture amidst starkly different starts to their campaign. India opened with a dominant 6-0 victory over Maldives, while Pakistan defeated Bhutan 4-0 in their first match.
India's Dominance In Opener
India's U17 football team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, entered the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 as defending champions, having won their sixth title in 2024. The Blue Colts emphatically announced their return to continental competition, with their strong opening performance seeing Dallalmuon Gangte score a brace against Maldives. Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, and Aazim Parveez Najar also found the back of the net.
India not only dominated the final third but also established solid defensive play, maintaining a clean sheet. This result extended their strong run to a sixth consecutive unbeaten game, a record in the tournament's history. After the opener, Fernandes said that he is "happy with the result."
"There were moments in the game where Maldives' attack created some chances. So we will have to fix those," he added. "And we know stronger teams are coming up in the next round as well. So we have come forward to go back and start working on those."
Bhutan's Challenging Start
Bhutan, on the other hand, endured a difficult start against Pakistan. The Dragons conceded early goals, struggled to recover, and ultimately lost 4-0. Their young squad displayed glimpses of energetic play and some attacking intent, but defensive lapses and poor midfield control proved costly. Bhutan will face an even greater challenge against the tournament's most successful side, India.
However, coach Fernandes acknowledged their opponent's potential threat, saying, "Bhutan played very well against Pakistan, despite the loss. They have a talented team and play an attractive style of football. Their counter-attacking ability is particularly strong, and we need to be mindful of that."
India Vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match be played?
The India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match be telecast and live-streamed?
The India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. It will not be televised on any TV channel in India
India Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025
Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.
Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Yumnam Maldino Singh.
Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.
Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.