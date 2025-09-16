India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Action Begins At 3:00 PM IST
India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: IND take on MDV in the Group B match at the Racecourse International Stadium. Get real-time updates, goals, match stats, and highlights as the Blue Colts continues their title defense
The India U17 men’s football team training ahead of their match against Maldives in Colombo. AIFF
The India U17 men’s football team kick off their SAFF U17 Championship 2025 journey with a Group B clash against Maldives on Tuesday, September 16, at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo. Scheduled for a 3:00 PM IST kick-off, the match will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. India, the defending champions after lifting the trophy in Bhutan last year with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh, will be eager to start strong in their title defense. With Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan alongside them in Group B, the Blue Colts know every point matters in the race to the semi-finals later this month.
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Fact
India’s 23-member squad was finalised after a thorough scouting effort that was shortlisted and narrowed down from a pool of 86 players through various trials beginning in July.
India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Greetings!
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025! Defending champions India begin their campaign against Maldives at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for build-up, live updates, and key moments from this Group B clash.