India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Action Begins At 3:00 PM IST

The India U17 men’s football team training ahead of their match against Maldives in Colombo. AIFF

The India U17 men’s football team kick off their SAFF U17 Championship 2025 journey with a Group B clash against Maldives on Tuesday, September 16, at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo. Scheduled for a 3:00 PM IST kick-off, the match will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. India, the defending champions after lifting the trophy in Bhutan last year with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh, will be eager to start strong in their title defense. With Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan alongside them in Group B, the Blue Colts know every point matters in the race to the semi-finals later this month.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Sept 2025, 02:13:47 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Fact India’s 23-member squad was finalised after a thorough scouting effort that was shortlisted and narrowed down from a pool of 86 players through various trials beginning in July.