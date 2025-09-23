Arsenal Vs Manchester City 'Just Not Right': Bernardo Silva Fumes At Fixture Timing After Draw

Spaniard Bernardo Silva criticised the Premier League's scheduling, citing unfair rest periods
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for City, but Gabriel Martinelli scored a stoppage-time equaliser
The draw with Arsenal leaves Man City eight points behind leaders Liverpool after five games
Bernardo Silva has criticised the Premier League's scheduling of Manchester City's contest with Arsenal following their Champions League commitments in midweek.
Gabriel Martinelli's superb equaliser ensured a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium in second-half stoppage time, cancelling out Erling Haaland's ninth-minute strike.
But Mikel Arteta's team went into the clash with a slight advantage, having started their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao last Tuesday.
City won by the same scoreline in Europe against Napoli, but were in action 48 hours later, giving them two days less preparation time before making the trip to north London.
"It is not fair to play one of these games like this. It is just not right," said Silva.
"The reality is we cannot come in to one of the most important games in the season with such a disadvantage, in terms of rest.
"I wasn't feeling in a perfect condition to play like this, and people who have not played at the highest level don't know how it feels to play a game like this.
"You need to be in your best condition."
Pep Guardiola conceded at full-time that his players were "incredibly tired" against the Gunners, which was perhaps evident during their display.
Indeed, City recorded their lowest-ever possession average by a Guardiola-led team in a top-flight league match on Sunday, while the two lowest have both been in games away to Arsenal in the Premier League (32.8% and 36.5% in March 2023).
City have won just seven points from their opening five Premier League matches, their worst return after five league games of a campaign since 2006-07 under Stuart Pearce (four) and are already eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool.
"I don't think that they are trying to make us lose a game," Silva added. "It could happen to Arsenal or Liverpool in a few months.
"But when you are playing an Arsenal v City, or a City v Liverpool, or a Liverpool v Arsenal, you need to have a bit of common sense, and understanding of these situations."
City's hectic schedule continues on Wednesday with an EFL Cup tie with Huddersfield Town, which is followed by two games in four days against Burnley and Monaco in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.