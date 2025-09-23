Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or, beating Lamine Yamal and Raphinha
PSG clinched four major trophies, including their first UEFA Champions League title
Manager Luis Enrique hailed as a father figure and tactical mastermind
An emotional Ousmane Dembele credited father-like figure and Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique as pivotal to his 2025 Ballon d'Or success.
Dembele was crowned the winner of the prestigious men's award on Monday, beating off competition from Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to clinch the top prize.
The France international became just the second PSG player to scoop the Ballon d'Or, following in the footsteps of eight-time winner Lionel Messi.
Indeed, Dembele is also the sixth French player to receive the accolade, after Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985), Raymond Kopa (1958), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Zinedine Zidane (1998) and Karim Benzema (2022).
The 28-year-old enjoyed a sensational season for PSG in 2024-25 as Luis Enrique's side clinched four major honours, including their maiden Champions League triumph, where Dembele assisted two goals in their 5-0 thrashing of Inter in the final.
Dembele has registered 53 goal contributions (37 goals, 16 assists) since the start of last season across all competitions, which also includes games at the Club World Cup.
He joined PSG in 2023 in a reported €50.4m deal after struggling during his time at Barcelona, and Dembele was quick to thank those behind his Ballon d'Or success, particularly Luis Enrique, who picked up the Johan Cruyff Trophy on Monday.
"It's exceptional what I've just experienced. I have no words. It's been an incredible year with PSG, a lot of things have happened during my career," Dembele said.
"That Ronaldinho, a football legend, gives it to me, it's exceptional. I'm proud of what I've accomplished.
"I want to thank PSG who came to get me in 2023, the president, the whole club. Nasser is like a dad to me.
"I want to thank all the staff who have been exceptional; Luis Enrique, who is also like a dad. I also want to thank my team-mates. We won almost everything. You supported me.
"We went to get almost all the trophies, and this individual trophy really rewards the collective."
During his emotional acceptance speech, which saw Dembele wipe away tears on multiple occasions, he also thanked his family for helping him on his journey to the Ballon d'Or.
Among multiple thanks to several people, Dembele also highlighted the influence of his previous clubs, Rennes, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, crediting his rapid rise to learning from Blaugrana greats Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.
"I also want to thank all the clubs I went through, Dortmund, Rennes, my training club where I learned almost everything, Barcelona where I dreamed of playing, where I learned from exceptional players like Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.
"The Ballon d'Or has not been a goal of my career, but it is exceptional. I worked to try to win the Champions League, Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and to be rewarded with an individual trophy is exceptional.
"I also want to thank my national teammates, those with whom I grew up at the youth level, and thank the coach whose trust I have always had. We now hope to win a World Cup in his last year.
Luis Enrique was unable to attend the ceremony after PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Marseille was postponed on Sunday, with the game rearranged to take place 24 hours later, which the Parisiens lost 1-0 at Orange Velodrome.
But the Spaniard was able to provide a pre-recorded message to express his gratitude for being voted as the men's coach of the year.
"It is time for me to thank so many people. First of all I would like to thank my family. It is a special award for them too," he said.
"Then I would like to thank everyone from Paris St-Germain, everyone makes this club what it is. And of course the players, because they accomplished an incredible year.
"I would like to thank two very special people. First president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who always looks after the team, and also Luis Campos. We have always shared a special relationship."