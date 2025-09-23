Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or Glory: PSG Star Credits Luis Enrique In Emotional Tribute

Ousmane Dembele Ballon d'Or Reaction: From Barcelona struggles to Parisian glory -- the Frenchman's emotional win is a tribute to Luis Enrique's father-like guidance and PSG's record-breaking season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dembele: Ballon dOr exceptional
Ousmane Dembele won the men's Ballon d'Or 2025
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or, beating Lamine Yamal and Raphinha

  • PSG clinched four major trophies, including their first UEFA Champions League title

  • Manager Luis Enrique hailed as a father figure and tactical mastermind

An emotional Ousmane Dembele credited father-like figure and Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique as pivotal to his 2025 Ballon d'Or success. 

Dembele was crowned the winner of the prestigious men's award on Monday, beating off competition from Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to clinch the top prize. 

The France international became just the second PSG player to scoop the Ballon d'Or, following in the footsteps of eight-time winner Lionel Messi. 

Indeed, Dembele is also the sixth French player to receive the accolade, after Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985), Raymond Kopa (1958), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Zinedine Zidane (1998) and Karim Benzema (2022). 

The 28-year-old enjoyed a sensational season for PSG in 2024-25 as Luis Enrique's side clinched four major honours, including their maiden Champions League triumph, where Dembele assisted two goals in their 5-0 thrashing of Inter in the final. 

Dembele has registered 53 goal contributions (37 goals, 16 assists) since the start of last season across all competitions, which also includes games at the Club World Cup. 

Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d'Or - null
Ballon D'Or 2025: Dembele Scoops Prize Ahead Of Yamal, Bonmati Makes History - Check Full List Of Winners

BY Stats Perform

Related Content
Related Content

He joined PSG in 2023 in a reported €50.4m deal after struggling during his time at Barcelona, and Dembele was quick to thank those behind his Ballon d'Or success, particularly Luis Enrique, who picked up the Johan Cruyff Trophy on Monday. 

"It's exceptional what I've just experienced. I have no words. It's been an incredible year with PSG, a lot of things have happened during my career," Dembele said.

"That Ronaldinho, a football legend, gives it to me, it's exceptional. I'm proud of what I've accomplished.

"I want to thank PSG who came to get me in 2023, the president, the whole club. Nasser is like a dad to me.

"I want to thank all the staff who have been exceptional; Luis Enrique, who is also like a dad. I also want to thank my team-mates. We won almost everything. You supported me.

"We went to get almost all the trophies, and this individual trophy really rewards the collective."

During his emotional acceptance speech, which saw Dembele wipe away tears on multiple occasions, he also thanked his family for helping him on his journey to the Ballon d'Or.

Among multiple thanks to several people, Dembele also highlighted the influence of his previous clubs, Rennes, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, crediting his rapid rise to learning from Blaugrana greats Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi. 

"I also want to thank all the clubs I went through, Dortmund, Rennes, my training club where I learned almost everything, Barcelona where I dreamed of playing, where I learned from exceptional players like Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

"The Ballon d'Or has not been a goal of my career, but it is exceptional. I worked to try to win the Champions League, Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and to be rewarded with an individual trophy is exceptional.

"I also want to thank my national teammates, those with whom I grew up at the youth level, and thank the coach whose trust I have always had. We now hope to win a World Cup in his last year.

Luis Enrique was unable to attend the ceremony after PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Marseille was postponed on Sunday, with the game rearranged to take place 24 hours later, which the Parisiens lost 1-0 at Orange Velodrome. 

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe on international duty with France - null
Kylian Mbappe Backs French Teammate Ousmanne Dembele For Ballon D'Or Glory

BY Stats Perform

But the Spaniard was able to provide a pre-recorded message to express his gratitude for being voted as the men's coach of the year. 

"It is time for me to thank so many people. First of all I would like to thank my family. It is a special award for them too," he said. 

"Then I would like to thank everyone from Paris St-Germain, everyone makes this club what it is. And of course the players, because they accomplished an incredible year.

"I would like to thank two very special people. First president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who always looks after the team, and also Luis Campos. We have always shared a special relationship."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

  2. Sourav Ganguly Returns As CAB President, Sets Big Plans For Eden Gardens And Bengal Cricket

  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: Nashra Sandhu's Six-Fer Takes PAK-W To 6-Wicket Win

  4. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Rage And Resistance: Students And Civil Society Protest Demanding The Release Of Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Jail, Not Bail: Like Umar Khalid, Many Suffer

  5. Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Five, Including US Children

  3. Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn