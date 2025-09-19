Man City 2-0 Napoli, Champions League: Haaland Reaches 50 UCL Goals As De Bruyne Loses On MCFC Return

Haaland’s header put him on 50 goals in 49 Champions League appearances, with the Norway striker reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in the competition’s history

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Napoli
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haaland's header in the 56th minute helped City finally breach Napoli's defensive rearguard

  • The City number nine reached 50 goals in the Champions League in just 49 matches

  • City are next in action in Europe on October 1 away to Monaco

Erling Haaland reached a half-century of Champions League goals as Manchester City got their 2025-26 campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Napoli. 

Haaland's header in the 56th minute helped Pep Guardiola's side finally breach Napoli's defensive rearguard, after their captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off in the first half.

The City number nine reached 50 goals in the Champions League in just 49 matches, the quickest any player has achieved that feat in the competition's illustrious history.

Haaland also played a key role in the incident that led to Napoli being reduced to 10 men, with Di Lorenzo given his marching orders for chopping the Norwegian down as the last defender in the 19th minute.

Referee Felix Zwayer initially waved away City's protests, but he overturned his decision after being sent to the pitchside monitor, with Antonio Conte forced to reshuffle his pack.

The unfortunate man to be sacrificed was the returning Kevin De Bruyne, whose reunion with City lasted just 26 minutes before being replaced by Mathias Olivera.

ALSO READ | Manchester City vs Napoli Highlights

Napoli held firm until the break, with visiting goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic making two stunning stops in quick succession to deny Nico O'Reilly and Josko Gvardiol,  before Matteo Politano cleared Tijjani Reijnders' effort off the line. 

Related Content
Related Content

However, Haaland struck his milestone goal 11 minutes after the restart, looping a header over Milinkovic-Savic following Phil Foden's brilliant scooped pass over the top. 

Jeremy Doku then made the result safe after the hour, brilliantly beating three defenders inside the box before picking out the bottom-right corner.

City are next in action in Europe on October 1 away to Monaco, though their eyes will be firmly fixed on their highly-anticipated Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday. 

Data Debrief: Hero Haaland answers Guardiola's wish

Ahead of kick-off, Guardiola outlined the importance of taking three points to start the league phase, after his team struggled under the new format last season.

It was no surprise that Haaland had his say on proceedings. 

Having struck his 50th Champions League goal in his 49th game, he reached that landmark in 13 appearances fewer than any other player in the competition's history, a record previously held by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 appearances). 

He has now scored 130 goals for City in 151 appearances across all competitions, with 74 of those goals coming in 71 games at the Etihad Stadium, and you have a feeling that number will continue to rise. 

City, though, were helped by Di Lorenzo's dismissal, as he became only the third Napoli player to be sent off in the Champions League. Guardiola's side took full advantage, though, ending the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.18 from their 23 shots, compared to their opponents' 0.17 from their sole attempt. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20: Unhappy Rashid Khan Says He 'Expected Lot More' From Team

  2. 'No Handshake' Controversy: Andy Pycroft Was Told Four Minutes Before IND Vs PAK Toss - Report

  3. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Could Punish PCB After Andy Pycroft Row For Multiple Violations And Misconduct - Report

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

  5. Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Jan Frylinck Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty As NAM Beat ZIM By 28 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Marriage And Social Security? Rise In Dowry Cases Show The Two Don't Come Together For Women

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  2. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  3. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  4. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  5. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

World News

  1. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'