Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Los Leones Face Gunners

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at Estadio de San Mamés. Bilbao, back in Europe’s elite competition for only the third time after finishing fourth in La Liga last season, have started their domestic campaign strongly, picking up wins over Sevilla and Real Betis despite a home loss to Alaves. Arsenal, chasing their first Champions League title under Mikel Arteta after narrowly losing the Premier League to Liverpool, arrive in Bilbao on the back of wins against Manchester United and Leeds, but a tight defeat to the Reds in their last match. Get Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal live updates right here.

16 Sept 2025, 08:58:09 pm IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Head-To-Head This marks the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, but Bilbao were no match against Arsenal in their pre-season Emirates Cup friendly earlier this summer, losing 0-3. Should Arsenal win tonight, they will become the first team to beat Spanish teams six games in a row in the Champions League. Since 2023, the Gunners have defeated both Real Madrid and Sevilla twice, and Girona once in this run.

16 Sept 2025, 08:50:17 pm IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Info The Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India.