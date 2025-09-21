Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League: Weakened Gunners Face Rejuvenated Cityzens

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Matchweek 5 fixture at the Emirates Stadium on September 21, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Manchester City live score English Premier League 2025-26
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, gestures to Manchester City's Phil Foden, centre, and Tijjani Reijnders during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek five fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Arsenal have been in good form in the league, winning three of their four matches, the only defeat coming against Liverpool. Fresh from a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, the Gunners will be slight favourites despite missing key players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka due to injury. Meanwhile, Manchester City have regained some semblance of their old selves after a horrible start to their season. Pep Guardiola’s side have won back-to-back matches against Manchester United (3-0) and Napoli (2-0), and will be looking to extend their winning run to three matches against Arsenal. Follow the live scores and updates from the Arsenal vs Manchester City match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Arsenal: David Raya (gk); Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel (c), William Saliba, Jurien Timber; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (gk); Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov; Rodri; Jeremy Doku, Tijjani Reijinders, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva (c); ErlingHaaland

Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Injury List

Arsenal: Martin Odegaard (shoulder), Piero Hincapie (discomfort), Gabriel Jesus (cruciate ligament), Kai Havertz (knee)

Manchester City: John Stones (knock), Mateo Kovacic (achilles tendon), Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (muscle)

Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Points Table

Arsenal vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26: Points Table.
Arsenal vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26: Points Table. | Photo: Screenshot

Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of Arsenal’s match against Manchester City. It’s London versus Manchester at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta going up against his managerial guru, Pep Guardiola. The action starts at 9:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
