Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek five fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Arsenal have been in good form in the league, winning three of their four matches, the only defeat coming against Liverpool. Fresh from a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, the Gunners will be slight favourites despite missing key players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka due to injury. Meanwhile, Manchester City have regained some semblance of their old selves after a horrible start to their season. Pep Guardiola’s side have won back-to-back matches against Manchester United (3-0) and Napoli (2-0), and will be looking to extend their winning run to three matches against Arsenal. Follow the live scores and updates from the Arsenal vs Manchester City match right here.

21 Sept 2025, 07:50:45 pm IST Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs Arsenal: David Raya (gk); Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel (c), William Saliba, Jurien Timber; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (gk); Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov; Rodri; Jeremy Doku, Tijjani Reijinders, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva (c); ErlingHaaland

21 Sept 2025, 07:43:46 pm IST Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Injury List Arsenal: Martin Odegaard (shoulder), Piero Hincapie (discomfort), Gabriel Jesus (cruciate ligament), Kai Havertz (knee) Manchester City: John Stones (knock), Mateo Kovacic (achilles tendon), Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (muscle)

21 Sept 2025, 07:28:42 pm IST Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Points Table Arsenal vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26: Points Table. | Photo: Screenshot