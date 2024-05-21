RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Wednesday's IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be Rajasthan Royals' (RR) first knockout match of the season. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) though this will be their 7th match where a loss would pull down curtains on their campaign. (Full Coverage | Preview)
After their first 8 games where they won just one, RCB had to win all their six games and also ensure their net run rate was healthier than its competitors. It seemed like only a miracle would save them and remarkably RCB won six back to back games and that too with good margins and have now entered IPL 2024 playoffs as the fourth best team in the league stage.
While RCB are on a winning spree, it's the opposite for Rajasthan Royals who have failed to win any of their last five games. After losing just once in their first nine matches, the Sanju Samson-led side lost four in a row. Their last game against KKR was washed out pushing them down to three in the points table.
In the only game that these two teams played this season, Jos Buttler's century overshadowed Virat Kohli's ton and RR won the game by six wickets.
Will the law of averages catch up with RCB and their streak be broken or RR will manage to pull things around to rediscover their early season form. Here are three key battles that would decide who among the Royals will stay alive in the tournament.
Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult
Nobody is close to Virat Kohli in the Orange cap list but if there is one man who can help his competitors by getting the former RCB skipper early in the innings it is Trent Boult.
Boult's left arm angle can trouble Indian better provided there is enough assistance on the Ahmedabad pitch.
Kohli's early wicket will give a huge headstart to RR as RCB will be without their best batter of the season.
However, if it's a flat deck in Ahmedabad, Kohli would be the real favourite to win this battle hands down. When the two of the best players of the modern era clash entertainment will be guaranteed.
Rajat Patidar vs Yuzvendra Chahal
One of the biggest reasons of RCB's turnaround has been the uptick in the form of Rajat Patidar.
The way this Madhya Pradesh batter has dealt with spin has put RCB at advantage in the middle overs. Patidar shows no mercy to any kind of spinner and when it in his zone he make sure the ball lands in the stands.
Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL's most successful bowler, knows the tricks of the trade better than anyone. The leg-spinner has shown throughout his career that he is not afraid of getting hit if it helps him dismiss the batter.
When the ultra-attacking approach of Patidar meets the ever-aggressive leg-spin of Chahal it is bound to be a contest to watch out for.
Riyan Parag vs Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal has been RCB's best bowler this season and he showed why in their must-win match against CSK. The left arm pacer held his own against big Indian names like Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni in the last over to help RCB sneak through to the playoffs.
Once again RCB would pin their hopes on Dayal to have a good outing against the Royals.
Riyan Parag has repaid the trust of RR by being their best batter of the season. Despite coming in at number four, he has overshadowed big names like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. He has batted with intent when needed and soaked in pressure when the need has arisen.
The encounter between the best RCB bowler and the best RR batter promises to have a huge impact on the game.