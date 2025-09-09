Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

While some sources suggest that Rohit's visit was precautionary, possibly related to routine medical monitoring, others believe it could be linked to a minor niggle or follow-up consultation

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma at an event
Rohit Sharma at an event. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Rohit Sharma sparked concerns amongst fans after he was spotted in a hospital in Mumbai

  • The 38-year-old's timing of the visit has sparked speculation regarding his fitness and future in the game

  • Meanwhile, India are embarking on their first major T20 tournament without him or Virat Kohli

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma's visit to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai late on September 8, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 kickoff, has stirred considerable curiosity among fans and media circles. The 38-year-old entered the hospital without attracting attention and departed without engaging with the press.

Although neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor Rohit has issued an official statement, the timing of the visit has sparked speculation regarding his fitness and future in the game, especially given his contributions to India's previous Asia Cup victories and consistent involvement in key bilateral series and ICC events.

A New Look India For The Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, India are embarking on their first major T20 tournament without him or Virat Kohli. Both players have stepped away from the format, allowing a new leadership group to take charge.

India enter the Asia Cup 2025 as defending champions, having won the 2023 final (ODI) against Sri Lanka in dominant fashion, under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

This year's campaign is led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The squad also features a blend of aggressive young batters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, alongside seasoned performers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

India's first match is against the UAE on September 10, followed by a high-profile clash with Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19.

The Asia Cup will also serve as a proving ground for the Indian squad ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, early next year. The performance in the continental showpiece could influence selections for future series, including the ODI fixtures against Australia later this year.

What Happened To Rohit Sharma?

Just days before the hospital visit, Rohit had successfully cleared his fitness assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This was seen as a positive sign, especially with India preparing for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth.

The series Down Under is expected to serve as a key platform for evaluating senior players ahead of the 2027 World Cup cycle. Rohit's presence in the squad was already anticipated not only for his batting experience but also for his leadership.

However, this hospital visit has introduced a layer of uncertainty, and expectedly so. While some sources suggest the visit was precautionary, possibly related to routine medical monitoring, others believe it could be linked to a minor niggle or follow-up consultation.

In the absence of clear information, fans have taken to social media to express both concern and support. Messages wishing Rohit a speedy recovery have flooded platforms, reflecting the deep emotional connection Indian cricket followers have with their senior players.

Rohit Sharma And His ODI Future

Rohit Sharma has already been replaced by Gill as the Test captain of the Indian national cricket team. And with Gill also being groomed for white-ball leadership, reportedly, questions have emerged about whether Rohit's role in ODIs might also be redefined, or curtailed.

Rohit, however, remains a central figure in India's ODI plans. His experience in high-pressure matches, particularly ICC tournaments, is unmatched among current players. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed has been a hallmark of the team's batting strategy.

His journey from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning opener and respected captain has been marked by resilience and adaptability.

Published At:
