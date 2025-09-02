Rohit Sharma Stuns Everyone, Clears BCCI’s New Bronco Test With Flying Colors At 38 - Reports

Rohit Sharma cleared the BCCI’s new bronco test, impressing selectors and fitness experts.
His physical transformation was evident in Bengaluru, proving fitness at 38 years old.
Rohit remains a vital part of India’s ODI squad and will lead the team in the upcoming series against Australia.
India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently cleared the newly introduced bronco fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The 38-year-old, who has been playing international cricket for 18 years, silenced critics by showcasing his fitness and endurance at the twilight of his career.
Reports from RevSportz Global praised Rohit’s physical appearance and test performance, establishing him as fit and ready for the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting October 19.
The bronco test is designed to measure players’ stamina and endurance through shuttle runs, a new addition to the BCCI’s fitness protocols following the familiar Yo-Yo test. Several Indian players, including Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, also successfully completed the test along with Rohit.
Fitness Transformation and Cricketing Legacy
Rohit looked visibly leaner and fitter than in previous outings, with fans and experts alike taking note of his sharp physical condition. While social media buzzed with claims that Rohit scored as high as 19.4 in the Yo-Yo test, official figures remain undisclosed.
Though Rohit retired from T20Is and Tests, his fitness levels and determination are crucial as he continues to lead India in ODIs. His illustrious career includes over 11,000 ODI runs at an average close to 50, with 30 centuries and the highest individual ODI score of 264 not out. Rohit has led India to two ICC titles in recent years including the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2023 Champions Trophy.
What’s Next for Rohit Sharma?
Rohit’s next major assignment is the ODI series Down Under, though speculation surrounds whether this tour might mark his final appearances at the highest level. No official announcement has been made, but the cricket fraternity will watch closely as Rohit aims to finish his career on a strong note.