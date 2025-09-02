Rohit Sharma Stuns Everyone, Clears BCCI’s New Bronco Test With Flying Colors At 38 - Reports

Rohit Sharma not only passed the newly introduced bronco test but also impressed everyone with his physical fitness and performance during the assessment at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma Stuns Everyone, Clears BCCI’s New Bronco Test With Flying Colors At 38 - Reports
Rohit Sharma cleared the BCCI’s new bronco test, impressing selectors and fitness experts. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma cleared the BCCI’s new bronco test, impressing selectors and fitness experts.

  • His physical transformation was evident in Bengaluru, proving fitness at 38 years old.

  • Rohit remains a vital part of India’s ODI squad and will lead the team in the upcoming series against Australia.

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently cleared the newly introduced bronco fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The 38-year-old, who has been playing international cricket for 18 years, silenced critics by showcasing his fitness and endurance at the twilight of his career.

Reports from RevSportz Global praised Rohit’s physical appearance and test performance, establishing him as fit and ready for the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting October 19.

The bronco test is designed to measure players’ stamina and endurance through shuttle runs, a new addition to the BCCI’s fitness protocols following the familiar Yo-Yo test. Several Indian players, including Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, also successfully completed the test along with Rohit.

Fitness Transformation and Cricketing Legacy

Rohit looked visibly leaner and fitter than in previous outings, with fans and experts alike taking note of his sharp physical condition. While social media buzzed with claims that Rohit scored as high as 19.4 in the Yo-Yo test, official figures remain undisclosed.

Though Rohit retired from T20Is and Tests, his fitness levels and determination are crucial as he continues to lead India in ODIs. His illustrious career includes over 11,000 ODI runs at an average close to 50, with 30 centuries and the highest individual ODI score of 264 not out. Rohit has led India to two ICC titles in recent years including the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2023 Champions Trophy.

Related Content
Related Content

What’s Next for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit’s next major assignment is the ODI series Down Under, though speculation surrounds whether this tour might mark his final appearances at the highest level. No official announcement has been made, but the cricket fraternity will watch closely as Rohit aims to finish his career on a strong note.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Root Gone Cheaply; ENG Lose Two Wickets

  2. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  3. Harshal Patel Returns Home To Gujarat After 14 Years With Haryana, Prioritising Family & Career End

  4. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  5. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova 'Excited' For Iga Swiatek Rematch

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  3. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  4. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  5. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Exposé on BJP’s Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar

  2. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

  3. Delhi 2020 Riots Case: HC To Rule On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Others

  4. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  5. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI