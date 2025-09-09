India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

India set to play UAE in Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 10
All-rounders crucial for Team India's squad balance and performance
Gautam Gambhir highlighted importance of batting depth into the order
UAE view match as a crucial opportunity against elite players
India face the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for their Asia Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday, September 10. Team India's approach relies on all-rounders for proper balance, though the team must decide between including a third spinner or a specialist pacer.
This decision directly affects their opening Asia Cup game against hosts UAE in Dubai, which starts at 8:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed the importance of multi-skilled players across all formats. He emphasised that these players must provide batting depth, enabling the line-up to score runs until position eight. This fixture serves as a dress rehearsal for India's crucial match against Pakistan on September 14.
The perceived minnows offer an opportunity for the Indian team management to test combinations, which helps in preparing for deeper stages of the tournament. For UAE players, this match is significant. Facing Jasprit Bumrah or bowling to Shubman Gill is not a common event for an associate nation cricketer, and the Asia Cup offers them exposure to elite environments.
Key Player Selections And Batting Order
The question of Sanju Samson versus Jitesh Sharma appears resolved for now, with Jitesh Sharma's finishing skills rated higher than Sanju Samson's pyrotechnics at the top of the order. Shubman Gill's return to the squad has realigned the strategy. Samson, a free-flowing stroke-maker, will likely sit out as selectors aim for the "correct combination," given he offers no option beyond the top three.
With Gill and Abhishek Sharma opening, only the number three slot remains available. Tilak Varma has excelled in this position, rising to number two in the ICC T20I batters' rankings. Captain Suryakumar Yadav naturally fits positions three or four. Multi-skilled cricketers then follow this core batting order.
Hardik Pandya bats at number five; he is as good a fast bowler as any front-line pacer and also a brilliant batter. Southpaw Shivam Dube follows him; he can decimate spin bowling even on slow tracks. Bowling coach Morne Morkel actively encouraged him to practice his seam-up bowling more during net sessions.
Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh fits perfectly at number seven, having delivered strong performances during RCB's maiden IPL-winning season.
Gautam Gambhir always prefers batting depth at number eight, and Axar Patel, a mean wicket-to-wicket left-arm spinner and big hitter, occupies this slot. Jasprit Bumrah, India's greatest fast bowler after Kapil Dev, and Arshdeep Singh, India's most successful T20I bowler, are automatic choices, leaving only one place open in the line-up.
Pitch Conditions And Bowling Choices
With the Asia Cup in September, the Dubai International Stadium track will appear greener and fresher, offering more bounce and carry. This contrasts with March conditions, when the tracks are completely worn out. Earlier, for the 50-over Champions Trophy, conditions warranted four spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.
On Wednesday, the Indian team may include only one additional spinner. This will likely be either Varun Chakravarthy, who has been phenomenal in T20Is since his international comeback, or the mercurial Kuldeep Yadav, who, despite his superb skill set, always seems to get the rough end of the stick.
During India's practice session on Monday, the full team attended, and Abhishek Sharma, who bowls left-arm spin, was seen bowling for a significant period.
UAE's Readiness For India Challenge
For the UAE, the tournament presents a significant chance to display their skills. Players such as Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra, and Simranjeet Singh are keen to make an impression under their experienced coach, Lalchand Rajput.
Rajput told PTI, "We had good preparation playing the three-nation T20 tournament in Sharjah. We had Pakistan five down for less than 100 in one game. We should have closed that game."
Rajput acknowledged their opponent, stating, "Against India, we know it is a tough game but also an opportunity to test ourselves against the best in world cricket." Rajput expressed determination: "It is a tough match, but I am a 'Khadoos Mumbaikar'. My boys won't let India have it easy," he promised.
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh.
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.
(With PTI Inputs)