India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

India face United Arab Emirates in Match 2 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on September 10. Read about the IND vs UAE match, including Gautam Gambhir’s tactics with spinners and all-rounders, possible batting orders, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs United Arab Emirates Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 IND vs UAE Dubai
Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy will be key spin options for India in the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. | Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India set to play UAE in Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 10

  • All-rounders crucial for Team India's squad balance and performance

  • Gautam Gambhir highlighted importance of batting depth into the order

  • UAE view match as a crucial opportunity against elite players

India face the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for their Asia Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday, September 10. Team India's approach relies on all-rounders for proper balance, though the team must decide between including a third spinner or a specialist pacer.

This decision directly affects their opening Asia Cup game against hosts UAE in Dubai, which starts at 8:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed the importance of multi-skilled players across all formats. He emphasised that these players must provide batting depth, enabling the line-up to score runs until position eight. This fixture serves as a dress rehearsal for India's crucial match against Pakistan on September 14.

The perceived minnows offer an opportunity for the Indian team management to test combinations, which helps in preparing for deeper stages of the tournament. For UAE players, this match is significant. Facing Jasprit Bumrah or bowling to Shubman Gill is not a common event for an associate nation cricketer, and the Asia Cup offers them exposure to elite environments.

Related Content
Related Content

Key Player Selections And Batting Order

The question of Sanju Samson versus Jitesh Sharma appears resolved for now, with Jitesh Sharma's finishing skills rated higher than Sanju Samson's pyrotechnics at the top of the order. Shubman Gill's return to the squad has realigned the strategy. Samson, a free-flowing stroke-maker, will likely sit out as selectors aim for the "correct combination," given he offers no option beyond the top three.

With Gill and Abhishek Sharma opening, only the number three slot remains available. Tilak Varma has excelled in this position, rising to number two in the ICC T20I batters' rankings. Captain Suryakumar Yadav naturally fits positions three or four. Multi-skilled cricketers then follow this core batting order.

Hardik Pandya bats at number five; he is as good a fast bowler as any front-line pacer and also a brilliant batter. Southpaw Shivam Dube follows him; he can decimate spin bowling even on slow tracks. Bowling coach Morne Morkel actively encouraged him to practice his seam-up bowling more during net sessions.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh fits perfectly at number seven, having delivered strong performances during RCB's maiden IPL-winning season.

Gautam Gambhir always prefers batting depth at number eight, and Axar Patel, a mean wicket-to-wicket left-arm spinner and big hitter, occupies this slot. Jasprit Bumrah, India's greatest fast bowler after Kapil Dev, and Arshdeep Singh, India's most successful T20I bowler, are automatic choices, leaving only one place open in the line-up.

Pitch Conditions And Bowling Choices

With the Asia Cup in September, the Dubai International Stadium track will appear greener and fresher, offering more bounce and carry. This contrasts with March conditions, when the tracks are completely worn out. Earlier, for the 50-over Champions Trophy, conditions warranted four spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.

On Wednesday, the Indian team may include only one additional spinner. This will likely be either Varun Chakravarthy, who has been phenomenal in T20Is since his international comeback, or the mercurial Kuldeep Yadav, who, despite his superb skill set, always seems to get the rough end of the stick.

During India's practice session on Monday, the full team attended, and Abhishek Sharma, who bowls left-arm spin, was seen bowling for a significant period.

UAE's Readiness For India Challenge

For the UAE, the tournament presents a significant chance to display their skills. Players such as Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra, and Simranjeet Singh are keen to make an impression under their experienced coach, Lalchand Rajput.

Rajput told PTI, "We had good preparation playing the three-nation T20 tournament in Sharjah. We had Pakistan five down for less than 100 in one game. We should have closed that game."

Rajput acknowledged their opponent, stating, "Against India, we know it is a tough game but also an opportunity to test ourselves against the best in world cricket." Rajput expressed determination: "It is a tough match, but I am a 'Khadoos Mumbaikar'. My boys won't let India have it easy," he promised.

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  2. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  3. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  4. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis

  5. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  6. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  7. Kajal Aggarwal Shuts Down Accident And Death Rumours: Let’s Focus On Positivity And Truth

  8. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects