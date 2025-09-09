India Vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 2 On TV And Online

India face United Arab Emirates in Match 2 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on September 10. Here are the live streaming details for the IND vs UAE match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in training ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE. | Photo: X/BCCI
  • India will face UAE in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10

  • India are overwhelming favourites to beat the UAE, despite the latter's home support

  • The India vs UAE match will be available on Sony LIV and Sony Sports channels

India are set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 10 September. Suryakumar Yadav captains India, pursuing a record ninth title. Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs UAE match.

The UAE earned their spot through a dominant performance in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. Captain Muhammad Waseem led the team with an impressive showing, receiving recognition as Player of the Series. Waseem previously smashed 82 runs off just 42 balls against Bangladesh earlier this year, helping to secure the UAE’s first T20I series victory against a full-member nation.

With home advantage and robust crowd support, the UAE will look to push India to the brink, aided by players such as Haider Ali and Asif Khan. However, India have named a strong squad for the tournament, with Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill returning to T20Is.

Ahead of the crucial match against Pakistan on September 14, India will treat the UAE match as an opportunity to reinforce their status as defending champions.

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 being played?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 will be played on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).

Where is the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 being played?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Where to watch the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 live online in India?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 live broadcast in India?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 – Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

