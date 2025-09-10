Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Skip Optional Training Before India Vs UAE - Reports

India face UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah skipped the optional training session, likely for workload management
Abhishek Sharma’s range-hitting and Shubman Gill’s form stood out during nets
India’s preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 continued in Dubai on the eve of their opening match against UAE. The optional training session saw most players take part, but Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah were notable absentees, choosing to sit out. Their absence drew some attention, though optional sessions often allow senior players to manage their workload.
The rest of the squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, went through routine drills. Abhishek Sharma focused on range hitting and looked in good rhythm, while Shubman Gill worked on his timing at the nets. The session was steady rather than intense, with an eye on keeping players fresh ahead of the opener.
Samson & Bumrah Sit Out During Practice
Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah skipping the optional Tuesday session sparked speculation, but the situation isn’t as dramatic as it sounds. Reports note that senior players, including Samson, Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana, chose rest over exertion, a common practice to keep key names fresh ahead of major fixtures.
For Bumrah, it can be thing to manage his work load, the thing he did during the India vs England five-match Test series as well. Also India might not need Bumrah's services against UAE so that he comes fresh against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.
Practice Highlights Signal India’s Strategy
Back in the nets, Abhishek Sharma sweated out, displaying range-hitting with 25 to 30 sixes. The young gun has proven enough of his power-hitting abilities in the international platform and the Indian Premier League as well.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill looked in sublime form, stroking elegant drives but testing his defense once as a surprise delivery knocked over his stumps. Abhishek and Gill hitting the nets somehow proves that they are the first-choice opening players ahead of Sanju Samson. However, only time will tell about what could be the actual playing XI.