Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

Gill's teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma have both met the fitness requirements, and Gill will depart for Dubai for the Asia Cup on September 9. The 25-year-old batsman from Punjab was selected as India's T20 tournament vice-captain

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma Rises To Second Spot In ODI Batting Rankings
Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces | Photo: AP/Christopher Pike
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah pass the fitness Test ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  • ODI captain, Rohit Sharma too passed the test

  • Rohit Sharma will be travelling to Australia for an ODI series in November

Indian cricketers, including Test skipper Shubman Gill and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, have cleared the pre-season fitness test which was conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence here.

Gill will travel to Dubai soon for the Asia Cup, starting on September 9, and his teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma too have passed the fitness parameters. The 25-year-old Punjab batter was named India's vice-captain for the T20 tournament.

Gill Passes Fitness Test

Several emerging players are challenging established names for places in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. - File/AP
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A fitness test became mandatory for Gill as he had to pull out of the Duleep Trophy, where he was named the North Zone captain, because of a fever, and was resting at his home town for the last few days.

PTI understands that other players who went through the test at the CoE without any alarm were Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

India's newest Test captain Shubman Gill. - AP
Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Apart from the now standard Yo-Yo test, a DXA Scan, which is a simplified method to test bone density, was also done during the fitness test.

Related Content
Related Content

Both Jaiswal and Washington are in the standby list for the continental showpiece, while Thakur will remain in the city to lead the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone from September 4.

Rohit Sharma Too Clears Test Ahead Of Australia Tour

While Rohit does not have any immediate assignments after his retirement from Test and T20 formats, the senior batter could travel to Australia for an ODI series in November, and prior to that he may also appear for India A against Australia A in three one-day matches at Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5.

IND Vs ENG 1st ODI: India's Shreyas Iyer bats - File
Shreyas Iyer In Line To Replace Rohit Sharma As India’s Next ODI Captain: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The confirmation for that is yet to come but Rohit is likely to stay back in the city for a few more days to train at the CoE.

Arshdeep, Kuldeep And Riyan To Appear

Other members of the Asia Cup squad such as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Riyan Parag (standby) have played in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals for their respective Zonal teams, and there could not be a separate fitness test for them now.

Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who is also among the standby players, had to skip the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal because of a groin niggle.

But the Central Zone skipper, who was replaced at the helm by Rajat Patidar against NorthEast Zone, is still under monitoring of the medical team.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  2. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  3. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  5. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  2. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  3. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  5. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory