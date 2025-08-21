Shreyas Iyer In Line To Replace Rohit Sharma As India’s Next ODI Captain: Report

BCCI considering Shreyas Iyer as long-term ODI captain.
Rohit Sharma’s ODI future will determine Iyer’s immediate role.
Shubman Gill to focus on Tests and possibly T20Is due to workload management
Amid the debate over Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from India’s T20I squad for next month’s Asia Cup, a new report has suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has bigger plans for the middle-order batter.
According to Dainik Jagran, Iyer is being considered as the frontrunner to succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s captain in One-Day Internationals.
Asia Cup Snub, But Bigger Role Ahead
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee recently announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, to be held in the UAE from September 9. Suryakumar Yadav retained the captaincy, with Shubman Gill making a return to the T20I setup as vice-captain.
Iyer, however, failed to find a place, with chief selector Agarkar noting that it was difficult to identify whom the 30-year-old could replace in the current squad.
Despite the snub, Dainik Jagran reports that both formal and informal discussions have taken place regarding India’s leadership plans across formats. With a packed calendar looming, the BCCI is unwilling to place the captaincy burden of all three formats on a single player.
Iyer’s ODI Captaincy Depends On Rohit’s Future
There is a possibility of Iyer taking over the ODI reins as early as the Australia series in October — but that depends on Rohit Sharma’s decision about his future. Rohit, who has already retired from Tests and T20Is, will be consulted after the Asia Cup regarding his ODI career.
If the 38-year-old chooses to step away, Iyer is likely to be named India’s long-term captain in the format, potentially leading the side at the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.
Workload Management At The Core
India’s packed schedule makes the leadership succession plan all the more urgent. Gill will lead India in a two-Test home series against West Indies from October 2 to 14 before the team travels to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is starting October 18.
With the South Africa series following soon after in November — comprising two Tests along with ODIs and T20Is — it would be almost impossible for Gill to feature in every series as captain and as a player.
Against this backdrop, the BCCI is reportedly keen to divide responsibilities, with Gill handling the red-ball setup and potentially the T20Is, while Iyer could be entrusted with leading India’s ODI team in the post-Rohit era.