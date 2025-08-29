Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill to undergo fitness tests at NCA in Bengaluru
Gill’s Fitness Assessment at NCA Ahead of Asia Cup
India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, aged 25, will undergo a crucial fitness assessment at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.
According to Cricbuzz, he has already reached Bengaluru, though the precise timing of his fitness tests at the BCCI facility is yet to be confirmed.
"It is not clear when exactly Gill will undergo the fitness tests at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) facility," said the report. "But presumably it will be over the next few days. It is likely that Gill will fly to the UAE for the Asia Cup directly from Bengaluru."
The right-handed batter, sidelined by a viral illness that forced him to miss the Duleep Trophy, had resumed light training. He has also been appointed vice captain for India’s T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.
Gill’s Injury History And Upcoming Asia Cup Schedule
Gill’s recent injury record features a thumb injury sustained during match simulations in Perth earlier this year, which prevented him from playing in the opening Test against Australia.
Earlier, he enjoyed an uninterrupted 2024 season, contributing significantly in the home Test series against England while also leading the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
India’s Asia Cup campaign starts on September 10, 2025, against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai, followed by encounters with Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19. The Super Four stage and the final are tentatively scheduled between September 20 and 28, contingent on qualification.
Career Achievements And Future Test Commitments
Recently, as the new Test captain, Gill led India to a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England. Later this year, India will host the West Indies for two Tests in October and South Africa for two Tests in November, all part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 window.
Gill has played 37 Tests, amassing 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35 with nine centuries. In ODIs, he has scored 2,775 runs from 55 matches at an average of 59.04, including eight hundreds and a top score of 208.
His T20I record boasts 578 runs from 21 matches, with a highest score of 126 not out. He has been honoured as ICC Men’s Player of the Month on four occasions, most recently in July 2025.