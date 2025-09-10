India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Will Sanju Samson Play? Check Likely XI For Men In Blue

Shubman Gill is back in the Indian T20I side and that too as a vice-captain and so is Jasprit Bumrah. That would mean India will have to alter their combination with which they won series in South Africa. Check India vs UAE playing XIs

India open their Asia Cup 2025 title defence against the hosts United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Focus will be on India's playing combination as some big names are set for return, meaning some will have to sit out.

Shubman Gill is back in the Indian T20I side and that too as a vice-captain and so is Jasprit Bumrah. That would mean India will have to alter their combination with which they won series in South Africa.

Will Sanju Samson play?

The big question right from the time the squad was announced was what happens to Samson now that Gill is set to open. Samson has the ability to play anywhere in the order but in the recent times he has batted as an opener for both India and Rajasthan Royals. It seems unlikely that Samson will be pushed down the order, meaning he seems set to warm the bench.

Jitesh Sharma to keep?

Samson's departure means India will need a wicket-keeper. Jitesh Sharma seems to be the most likely option to fill that role. Sharma played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden title triumph earlier this year.

Shivam or Rinku?

Will India go for a specialist finisher in Rinku Singh or they would want an extra bowling option in Shivam Dube? That remains another big question in front of Suryakumar Yadav. Rinku and Dube had both underwhelming IPL 2025, so the race is quite open and anyone can take that place.

Kuldeep or Varun?

With the conditions in Dubai expected to be not as spin friendly as they were during the Champions Trophy, India will have to chose between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. The T20I numbers of both these stars are absolutely sensational. Both of them bring mystery with their bowling and offer little batting ability. It is going to be another tough call for Suryakumar.

India's Likely Playing XI vs UAE

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh

