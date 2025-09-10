Asia Cup 2025: India's Opening Pair Options Agianst UAE

Asia Cup 2025: India face UAE in Dubai with opening pair debate heating up. Gill, Abhishek, and Samson in contention as practice hints reveal team plans

  • India will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

  • Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are likely to be the opening pair

  • Jitesh Sharma is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper ahead of Sanju Samson

The Asia Cup 2025 has finally begun with Afghanistan beating Hong Kong in the tournament opener. And with it comes the chatter around India’s team combination. While the opening clash against UAE in Dubai might not look like the toughest hurdle, it carries weight, setting the rhythm for the campaign and offers a chance to fine-tune combinations ahead of the much-anticipated Pakistan match. The top of the order, in particular, has become the talking point.

India’s opening partnership has been a major concern and the question of “Who walks out first?” has fans debating. Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson are all in the mix, each offering a different things with their talents. The decision could define not only the UAE game but also India’s entire run in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Vs Sanju Samson For Opener’s Slot

The reliable Abhishek Sharma, left-handed, steady, and a handy spinner, seems locked in at one end. However, the other slot is a delightful quandary: Shubman Gill, freshly returned as vice-captain and riding a wave of Test success, is pushing his way into contention. His return adds depth and experience at the top.

The question mark hovering over this spot is Sanju Samson. Famous for his aggressive flair and recent assault in domestic cricket, 21 sixes in three games during the Kerala Cricket League, Samson has every bit of firepower. That said, consistency remains a concern. Analysts and former players have voiced doubts over Samson’s suitability as a regular opener, especially now that Gill is seamlessly made his comeback.

Asia Cup 2025: Practice Hints From Dubai Nets

What’s happening at India’s nets in Dubai gives us hints too. Early practice sessions show Gill sharing the opening duties with Abhishek, with Samson yet to feature as a first-choice option. There were also some clips of Jitesh Sharma doing wicketkeeping practice while Sanju just sitting there.

There’s also a broader context to this decision. The UAE pitch in Dubai could demand some patience, later favoring batters who can build innings rather than swing wildly from the start. Getting the top order right against a spirited but lesser-known UAE attack is crucial, particularly with Pakistan looming next.

