India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India face UAE in Asia Cup 2025 on September 10
The weather in Dubai will be hot and humid but there are no signs of rain during the match
The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will provide balance between bat and ball
India are set to take on UAE in the second match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Eight teams are taking part in this year’s Asia Cup, which is the third edition to be played in the T20I format.
Defending champions India have come into this tournament as the No. 1 favourites. They have a lineup filled with immense young talent whether it's batting or bowling. Led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav, India will look to start their Asia Cup campaign on a good note by winning the first match.
On the other hand, UAE, the unofficial hosts of the tournament, have been in a poor form recently. They hosted a T20I Tri-Nation Series with visitors Pakistan and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, they failed to win a single match in the series. They would like to use learnings from the series in the Asia Cup and deliver a better performance than what they showed recently.
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast
As per AccuWeather, the temperature in Dubai will be around 35°C at the start of the match at 8:00 PM IST. The humidity level will hover around the 65% mark, making for difficult playing conditions. However, the fans can enjoy and uninterrupted action as weather forecasts predict clear skies on Wednesday.
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers have historically enjoyed success here, claiming nearly 64 percent of the wickets. However, spinners play a key role in controlling the flow of runs during the middle overs.
The pitch usually assists bowlers with some movement early on, before settling into a good surface for stroke play. Batters need to apply themselves, as big scores are not always easy to come by. On average, T20 matches at this ground produce totals around 144 runs.
Chasing has often proven to be the safer option at the Dubai International Stadium. Teams batting second have secured victory in 59 percent of the games played here. In contrast, sides setting a target have managed to win only about 40 percent of the time.
The pitch tends to play more consistently in the second innings, aiding run chases. As a result, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first.