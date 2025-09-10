India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India face UAE in Match 2 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE, on September 10. Read about the pitch and weather report for the IND vs UAE match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report | Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face UAE in Asia Cup 2025 on September 10

  • The weather in Dubai will be hot and humid but there are no signs of rain during the match

  • The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will provide balance between bat and ball

India are set to take on UAE in the second match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Eight teams are taking part in this year’s Asia Cup, which is the third edition to be played in the T20I format.

Defending champions India have come into this tournament as the No. 1 favourites. They have a lineup filled with immense young talent whether it's batting or bowling. Led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav, India will look to start their Asia Cup campaign on a good note by winning the first match.

On the other hand, UAE, the unofficial hosts of the tournament, have been in a poor form recently. They hosted a T20I Tri-Nation Series with visitors Pakistan and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, they failed to win a single match in the series. They would like to use learnings from the series in the Asia Cup and deliver a better performance than what they showed recently.

Suryakumar Yadav captains a new-look Indian XI, which will be tested against UAE’s spirited home side. - X/BCCI
Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast

As per AccuWeather, the temperature in Dubai will be around 35°C at the start of the match at 8:00 PM IST. The humidity level will hover around the 65% mark, making for difficult playing conditions. However, the fans can enjoy and uninterrupted action as weather forecasts predict clear skies on Wednesday.

Related Content
Related Content
India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in training ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE. - | Photo: X/BCCI
India Vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 2 On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers have historically enjoyed success here, claiming nearly 64 percent of the wickets. However, spinners play a key role in controlling the flow of runs during the middle overs.

The pitch usually assists bowlers with some movement early on, before settling into a good surface for stroke play. Batters need to apply themselves, as big scores are not always easy to come by. On average, T20 matches at this ground produce totals around 144 runs.

Chasing has often proven to be the safer option at the Dubai International Stadium. Teams batting second have secured victory in 59 percent of the games played here. In contrast, sides setting a target have managed to win only about 40 percent of the time.

The pitch tends to play more consistently in the second innings, aiding run chases. As a result, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup T20: Rashid Khan Happy With Spin Riches After 94-Run Win

  3. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report

  5. SA20 Auction 2025-26: Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Markram, Mulder And Others Strike Big

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  4. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  5. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  5. At Least 60 Killed In Overnight Rebel Attack In Eastern Congo

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis