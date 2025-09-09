India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, And More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 2

India face United Arab Emirates in Match 2 of Asia Cup 2025 on September 10
Shaiman Anwar is the leading run scorer in India vs UAE T20I matches
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket taker in India vs UAE T20I matches
India take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Defending champions India will look to get a good start to their title defence against the hosts.
Ahead of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on September 14, India will look to use their strong squad depth to test the UAE team, which is still looking to make their mark against the big boys of international cricket. Several key player battles will make this match an interesting watch for cricket fans.
India and UAE have played only one T20I, on March 3, 2016, as part of the Asia Cup. In the clash in Mirpur, India won by nine wickets. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match 2, let’s look at some India vs UAE key stats in T20Is.
India Vs UAE: Highest Totals In T20Is
82/1 (10.1 overs) – India vs UAE (March 3, 2016)
81/9 – UAE vs India (March 3, 2016)
India Vs UAE: Most Runs In T20Is
India:
Rohit Sharma: 39 runs in 1 innings
Yuvraj Singh: 25 runs in 1 innings
Shikhar Dhawan: 16 runs in 1 innings
UAE:
Shaiman Anwar: 43 runs in 1 innings
Rohan Mustafa: 11 runs in 1 innings
Muhammad Usman: 9 runs in 1 innings
India Vs UAE: Highest Scores In T20Is
India:
Rohit Sharma: 39 off 26 balls (March 3, 2016)
Yuvraj Singh: 25* off 14 balls (March 3, 2016)
Shikhar Dhawan: 16* off 20 balls (March 3, 2016)
UAE:
Shaiman Anwar: 43 runs off 48 balls (March 3, 2016)
Rohan Mustafa: 11 off 22 balls (March 3, 2016)
Muhammad Usman: 9 off 12 balls (March 3, 2016)
India Vs UAE: Most Fifties In T20Is
India: -
UAE: -
India Vs UAE: Most Sixes In T20Is
India: Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh (1)
UAE: Shaiman Anwar (1)
India Vs UAE: Most Wickets In T20Is
India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2)
UAE: Qadeer Ahmed (1)
India Vs UAE: Best Bowling Figures In T20Is
India:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2/8 (March 3, 2016)
Yuvraj Singh: 1/10 (March 3, 2016)
Harbhajan Singh: 1/11 (March 3, 2016)
UAE:
Qadeer Ahmed: 1/23 (March 3, 2016)