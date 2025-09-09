India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 2

India face UAE in Asia Cup 2025 on September 10
Suryakumar Yadav's side will look to go up against Muhammad Waseem's XI
Key battles and squads for IND vs UAE
Suryakumar Yadav-led India get their Asia Cup title defence underway in second match to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The Men In Blue will be favourites for this game but don't count out the UAE side, who will be looking to spoil the party.
India boasts a quality bowling attack as well as batting and come into this game however with lack of match practice. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill were involved in a grueling five-match Test series whereas Suryakumar Yadav has come back from an injury.
UAE, on the other hand, were involved in a Tri-series involving Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Here are three key player battles that will likely decide the fate of the India vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Muhammad Waseem
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be eager get his rhythm going in the white-ball arena as he leads his side's pace attack in match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10. The premier fast bowler has not played since the 4th Test match at Old Trafford. Bumrah has played 70 T20s and scalped 89 wickets at an average of 17.74. In his path will be UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem who has scored 2922 in 82 matches with a strike rate of 155.68. Waseem's batting will be key if UAE have to negate Bumrah's bowling guile.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Junaid Siddique
India's skipper at the Asia Cup 2025 is Suryakumar Yadav and despite a lack of match practice, 'SKY' will be a dangerous prospect on any condition. With 2598 runs in 83 T20Is, Suryakumar is a nightmare for any opposition bowler and that includes the UAE team. However, Junaid Siddique could provide a different proposition. With 100 wickets to his name, Siddique's right-arm fast-medium bowling could come in handy on a slow Dubai track.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Asif Khan
Indian team have an array of bowling arsenal at their disposal and that includes their star spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinner has taken 69 wickets in 40 T20I matches and his spin versatility could come in handy on slow UAE tracks. Kuldeep could face some stiff competition against Asif Khan, who had a decent Tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. With a career strike rate of 139.88, his meaty blows down the order will be a huge boost and that's why this dual provides a tantalizing prospect.
India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.