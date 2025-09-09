India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 2

Jasprit Bumrah vs Muhammad Waseem

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be eager get his rhythm going in the white-ball arena as he leads his side's pace attack in match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10. The premier fast bowler has not played since the 4th Test match at Old Trafford. Bumrah has played 70 T20s and scalped 89 wickets at an average of 17.74. In his path will be UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem who has scored 2922 in 82 matches with a strike rate of 155.68. Waseem's batting will be key if UAE have to negate Bumrah's bowling guile.