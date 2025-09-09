Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

India begin their Asia Cup 2025 quest against hosts UAE in Dubai, aiming for a strong start as selection debates, squad balance, and local conditions take center stage.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: IND Vs UAE T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction
Suryakumar Yadav captains a new-look Indian XI, which will be tested against UAE’s spirited home side. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face United Arab Emirates in their Asia Cup 2025 opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

  • Suryakumar Yadav captains a new-look Indian XI, which will be tested against UAE’s spirited home side.

  • India have won their only previous T20I against UAE, entering this match with a 96 percent win probability.

India kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign under the lights at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with a highly-anticipated clash against UAE on Wednesday, September 10.

Suryakumar Yadav leads a side packed with batting firepower and bowling depth, as fans look forward to seeing how India adapt without veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, seek to challenge the visitors on home turf, hoping local knowledge and big-match spirit will help them upset the odds.

This Group A contest begins at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) and will be streamed live.

India, fresh from a strong domestic season, arrive as clear favourites, boasting a powerful top order in Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav. The squad features explosive finishers Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, with strike bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy providing control and variety.

Gautam Gambhir, India’s coach, has stressed the value of multi-skilled all-rounders for team balance, with flexibility in the final XI based on local conditions.

UAE, playing at home, hope to seize the moment. Captain Muhammad Waseem partners with Alishan Sharafu and Rahul Chopra at the top, while bowlers Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah target early breakthroughs against India’s star-studded line-up.

India Vs UAE T20I Head-To-Head And Prediction

India and UAE have met just once in T20Is, in the 2016 Asia Cup. On that occasion, UAE managed 81 runs for 9 wickets, and India chased the target in 10.1 overs, losing just one wicket. Based on team strength and world T20 rankings, India start as overwhelming favourites.

Google’s win predictor gives India a 96 percent chance of victory, but the unpredictability of T20 cricket always leaves room for upsets.

The pitch at Dubai tends to favour batting in the first innings, but chasing teams have won more matches here, so toss and weather may play a role in final strategies.

Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: Likely XI's

India Likely XI: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh .

UAE Likely XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
