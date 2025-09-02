Sanju Samson’s stellar Kerala Cricket League form has intensified debates about his spot in the Asia Cup playing XI.
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra predicts Jitesh Sharma will likely edge Samson due to his impressive strike rate and average in middle-order positions.
India’s Asia Cup squad selection is complicated by firm scenarios, with Shubman Gill’s vice-captaincy almost guaranteeing his place.
Sanju Samson’s recent performances in the Kerala Cricket League have stirred intense discussion about his place in India’s playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Despite being in blistering form with 368 runs in six matches, including three fifties and a century, Samson’s spot in the lineup is far from guaranteed.
His explosive batting has dazzled fans and pundits alike, showcasing a strike rate of 183.80 and an average of 73.60. Playing for Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson has been consistent and powerful, highlighted by his quick-fire 121 off 51 balls and a string of strong knocks, pointing to him as a frontrunner for an opening slot.
Aakash Chopra Predicts Jitesh Sharma’s Selection For Asia Cup
However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra remains skeptical about Samson’s chances in the Asia Cup XI. On his YouTube channel, Chopra stated, “I feel Jitesh Sharma will play in the XI. We shouldn’t think too much about positions one to three because he won’t get a chance there. However, his numbers at positions four to seven have become a lot better. He has a strike rate of 166 and an average of 28. He is the first batter whose strike rate is above 150. So when the pecking order is prepared, he will go right to the top. Jitesh Sharma’s numbers have looked the best among everyone else. He is shining bright and seems to be at number one. I really hope he has a good Asia Cup.”
Chopra added critical analysis of Samson’s numbers when batting at lower positions, saying, “But when I look at his numbers from four to seven, he has played 98 matches with an average of 20 and a strike rate of 126. Neither the strike rate nor the average looks very good there. You would keep Sanju as a frontrunner at the top, but suddenly, when you change his batting position, he goes down in the list.”
The Selection Puzzle Ahead
The team selection for the Asia Cup remains a challenging task for the Indian team management, especially with Shubman Gill secured as vice-captain and a likely certainty in the opening pair. While Samson’s knock-out performances cannot be ignored, the competition for slots is fierce, with Jitesh Sharma emerging as an unexpected contender. The Asia Cup starts on September 9 in Dubai, with high expectations riding on India’s batting lineup.