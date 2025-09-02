However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra remains skeptical about Samson’s chances in the Asia Cup XI. On his YouTube channel, Chopra stated, “I feel Jitesh Sharma will play in the XI. We shouldn’t think too much about positions one to three because he won’t get a chance there. However, his numbers at positions four to seven have become a lot better. He has a strike rate of 166 and an average of 28. He is the first batter whose strike rate is above 150. So when the pecking order is prepared, he will go right to the top. Jitesh Sharma’s numbers have looked the best among everyone else. He is shining bright and seems to be at number one. I really hope he has a good Asia Cup.”