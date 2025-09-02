Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Will Try To Prove A Point With Aggressive Cricket, Says Irfan Pathan

Asia Cup 2025: Gill reverted to the shortest format for the continental tournament following a successful maiden series as Test captain, but Pathan said it wouldn't put any pressure on current leader Suryakumar Yadav

Outlook Sports Desk
Shubman Gill file photo, Indian cricket team, AP picture
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Will Try To Prove A Point With Aggressive Cricket, Says Irfan Pathan
  • Irfan Pathan backs Shubman Gill for the Asia Cup 2025

  • Former all-rounder also backed Rohit Sharma for the ODI World Cup 2027

  • He also hailed Varun Chakravarthy as 'X' factor

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, stated on Tuesday that Shubman Gill's comeback as T20 vice-captain ahead of the Asia Cup would benefit the Indian side in the long run. The 25-year-old would try to prove a point with his aggressive batting.

After a successful first series as Test captain, Gill returned to the shortest format for the continental event, but Pathan stated that it wouldn't put any pressure on current leader Suryakumar Yadav.

“This selection of being vice-captain of Shubman Gill without the consent of Surya Kumar Yadav would not have happened,” Pathan said in an interaction organised by Sony Sports.

“His (Suryakumar’s) responsibility is not only to perform, not only to actually look after the team, but at the same time grow leadership, grow the team and he has started (doing) that.

“People might think that puts pressure on him, but what he is doing, it's actually doing world of good to Indian cricket in the long term and it will put Suryakumar Yadav (as) a proper leader who is respected, especially in the cricketing community,” he said.

Gill Will Look To 'Prove A Point': Pathan

“What we have seen this season, the way he played, the amount of runs he scored in last few seasons in the IPL as well. Now the Indian team has gone to (scoring at) higher strike rate.

"They want to just be very aggressive. I don't think so there will be an issue for Gill to start playing (an) aggressive role and do what team demands of him.

“More than anyone else in this group, Gill will go there and try to prove a point in terms of playing aggressive cricket. He has the ability and he has got a lot of range,” he added.

Rohit Wants To Continue Playing ODIs

Rohit Sharma, who has retired from T20Is and Test matches, has stated his desire to play ODIs for as long as feasible, according to Pathan. However, he acknowledged that securing playing time will be difficult for both Virat Kohli and the former captain.

“This new (fitness) test is obviously not easy, so once you're able to clear it, that means your fitness is top-notch. I had a long call with him as well as far as just to know about his future plans, he’s very keen. He wants to make sure that he continues playing,” Pathan said.

“As long as the player is fit, the age doesn't matter. But the challenge will be for him to have a game-time. Playing for India, I don't think there will be any issues with the motivation.

“Be it's Rohit. Be it's Virat or be it's Mohammed Shami as well. How much game-time they will have and how much they can continue playing cricket in whatever form, because they have retired from Test cricket (and) T20 Internationals as well,” Pathan said.

Varun Chakravarthy 'X-factor' To Indian Cricket

India's X-factor, according to Pathan, will be Varun Chakravarthy, who had a forgettable performance in the T20I format during the 2021 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“You always think all-rounders bring the x-factor but I'll be excited to actually see how Varun Chakravarthy goes because you must know that there will be a redemption story,” he said.

“Varun was picked for the World Cup in Dubai which happened in 2021. I don't think so he did that well at that particular time. My eyes will be on Varun Chakravarthy because he has a lot of confidence and he can definitely come with the x-factor,” he said.

Pathan reaffirmed his belief that crucial tasks cannot be used to limit the workload for essential bowlers, like as Jasprit Bumrah.

“You must have heard that Pat Cummins will manage his workload to play the Ashes and would skip matches. But will he manage his workload during the Ashes?” he asked.

“This has been twisted a lot, but I say that by all means everyone’s workload should be managed because they play so much. But once you are in a series and if you try and manage workload during that, you will not get the results,” Pathan added.

