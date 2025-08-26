Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On Recovery At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav said he feels “really well” after a six-week recovery at the CoE and is ready to lead India in the Asia Cup.
He credited BCCI’s trainers and physios for planning workouts tailored to his body and praised the world-class facilities at the Bengaluru centre.
The Indian captain stressed the importance of positivity during rehab and vowed to come back as the “best version” of himself.
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead the side in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, opened up on his recovery journey after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen, crediting the BCCI’s newly-built Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for helping him return to full fitness.
The 34-year-old batter, speaking in a video posted by the BCCI, said he feels refreshed and prepared for the continental challenge.
“I’m feeling good. Good process and routine for the last six weeks and fingers crossed. Feeling really well,” Suryakumar said.
Injury And Surgery
The Mumbai batter revealed that the injury was detected towards the end of the IPL earlier this year.
“It actually got diagnosed close to the end of the IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well. That’s how I got to know. Few checklists were there, and I tried those things, and then I realised it’s time to go and do an MRI. I did it and it (injury) was very clear in that. I did it post IPL, went to Germany. It went really well. I knew how the recovery is going to be step-by-step. I was prepared for everything. We took one week at a time, and we’re here. I’m feeling good.”
Gratitude to Trainers and Coaches
Suryakumar praised the trainers, coaches and physios at the CoE for tailoring his rehab sessions to his needs.
“I think the most important thing for me is that they understand how my body reacts to certain situations. All the strength and conditioning coaches and the physios understand how my body works, and accordingly, they planned all the workouts; it was all instant. As soon as I used to hit the gym, they would plan the sessions, and that’s how we took one week at a time.”
World-Class Facilities at CoE
The Indian skipper was also impressed with the new facility, calling it the best he has seen in a long time.
“Firstly, it is very massive, the place is huge. Let me talk about the gym first, I think, more than 30-35 people can train here together. I actually used most of the equipment here and some new equipment, which are actually very useful from the athlete’s point of view.
"The place is amazing, not only for rehab but also for any contracted player or a targeted player who wants to come here for a few weeks to train, use the ground and everything. There are more than 60-70 wickets to practice as well, and then you have three grounds. Unbelievable facility and it’s the best I’ve seen for a really long time.”
Positive Mindset During Recovery
For Suryakumar, maintaining the right mindset was crucial during rehab.
“The most important thing during the rehab phase is to have good people around you, who will guide you really well and that’s what I did for the last 2-3 years whenever I was in rehab. I saw it as an opportunity to come back as the best version of myself.”
Focus Shifts to Asia Cup
With his recovery complete, Suryakumar will now lead India into the Asia Cup campaign, which begins against hosts UAE on September 10. India will then face archrivals Pakistan on September 14 before taking on Oman on September 19.