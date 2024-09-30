NCA Turns BCCI Centre Of Excellence: Three Grounds, 85 Pitches - Check Out All Key Features

The revamped National Cricket Academy (NCA), now branded as the BCCI Centre Of Excellence, was inaugurated on Saturday in Bengaluru. The revamped structure promises to be a hub of ultra-modern features with the legendary VVS Laxman as its head. (More Cricket News)
The excellence centre has been revamped as such because it is expected to be more than just a cricket academy. Check out the major eye-catching features of the new BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Key features of new NCA
Three International quality grounds
Ground A: This will be the main ground and will have an 85-yard boundary. The ground will be equipped with floodlights and will have 13 Mumbai red soil pitches. The facility will also have features to help broadcast live matches if needed.
Grounds B and C: These two will be the practice grounds with 75-yard boundaries, featuring Mandya and Kalahandi soil pitches.
Practice resources
The excellence centre will also have 45 more outdoor net pitches for practice divided into nine clusters, separated by safety nets sourced from England. There are eight indoor pitches as well with premium turfs from UK and Australia being sourced for the project.
The outdoor facility will also receive a dedicated fielding practice area and six outdoor running tracks with natural grass and Mondo synthetic surfaces.
Fitness and sports science
The centre will have a massive 16,000 square-foot gym with the latest equipments. A 25x12-meter swimming pool is also part of this centre along with other recovery facilities like jacuzzi, sauna, steam bath and underwater pool spa .
The revamped structure also consists of a high tech sports science and medicine block alongside a phyisoptherapy rehab gym. The excellence centre also has dedicated audio-visual and projector facilities to support training sessions, presentations, and fitness classes.
Hall of fame
A Hall of Fame has also been created at the facility to celebrate India's cricketing legacy and inspire budding cricketers.