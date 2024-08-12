Cricket

Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches

Earlier this year, the Rhinos were in India to participate in the tri-series as they played alongside Baroda and Gujarat at Vapi for training purposes ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies

nepal-cricket-team-world-cup-league-2-x-photo
Nepal in action during their match against Namibia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Kirtipur. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

The Nepal men’s cricket team will train at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy for two weeks to prepare for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. (More Cricket News)

The Nepal men's cricket team is all set to prepare themselves at the established National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for two weeks as they gear up for the all-important ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 games.

“#Rhinos are off to India @BCCI to gear up for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Preparation Series! Training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for two weeks will sharpen our players’ skills and strategies. Let’s wish them all the best,” wrote Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on their ‘X’ account.

Earlier this year, the Rhinos were in India to participate in the tri-series as they played alongside Baroda and Gujarat at Vapi for training purposes ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB To Wait For India's Confirmation Till June - null
Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB To Wait For India's Confirmation Till June

BY Cricket

Following the training at the NCA, Nepal will head straight to Canada for their second CWC League 2 series in September, with Oman also touring the country at the same time.

As things stand, Nepal are placed sixth on the League 2 standings, following one win from four matches from their tri-series at home against Namibia and the Netherlands in February 2024.

Captain Rohit Paudel, all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee, and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane are currently in Canada due to playing in the recently concluded GT20 League.

Airee and Paudel are participating in the MAX60 Caribbean Cricket League, that is scheduled to place in the Cayman Islands from August 18-25.

Nepal’s Preliminary Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Dev Khanal, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aakash Chand, Rijan Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Kamal Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Basir Ahamad, Sandeep Lamichhane

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. Day In Pics: August 12, 2024
  3. ‘Grave Mistake In Foreign Policy’: Akhilesh Yadav In Apparent Reference To Bangladesh Crisis
  4. NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Engineering, Management Colleges In India | Check Full NIRF Ranking List
  5. Punjab: Girl’s Father Gangrapes Her Boyfriend’s Sister After She Elopes With Him
Entertainment News
  1. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  2. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
  3. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
  4. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  5. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
US News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  3. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  4. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  5. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
World News
  1. Bangladesh Interim Govt Urges Protesters To Surrender All Illegal Firearms Within A Week
  2. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  3. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  4. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  5. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged