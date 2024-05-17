Cricket

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Wankhede Stadium? Know Mumbai's Weather Forecast

IPL 2024: SRH vs LSG_Photo_7
LSGs' Ayush Badoni | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in match No.67 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 17. (Key Stats | Prediction)

The Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out of the competition as the side has managed to win just four games in their 13. However, there are really no dead-rubbers in IPL's dictionary.

On the other hand, LSG have had a topsy-turvy season with lots of chopping and changing. They sit seventh on the table with six wins in 13 games. However, the final four playoff stage look out of hand for the Super Giants. 

IPL 2024 Points Table 

info_icon

Mumbai Weather Report For Friday, May 17

Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

A very warm Mumbai weather will welcome the players on Friday with a thunderstorm expected around afternoon. However, with just patchy cloud cover, the Mumbai crowd is expected to get a full game. 

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (withdrawn), Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka (injured, replaced by Kwena Maphaka), Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood (replacement for Jason Behrendorff)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood (withdrawn, replaced by Shamar Joseph), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey (withdrawn), Arshad Khan, Matt Henry (replacement for David Willey)

Tags

