MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) both will look to salvage some pride when they clash with each other in their final Indian Premier League 2024 games on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium. (Preview | Prediction | Key Battles)
MI are at the bottom of the table with just four wins in 13 games while LSG are seventh with six wins from the same number of matches. LSG are still in contention for a playoff spot mathematically but practically their IPL 2024 campaign will be over on Friday.
This will be the first time in their short three-year stint in IPL that the KL Rahul-led LSG will not qualify for the playoffs.
Here are the live streaming details of the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match taking place at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
Live streaming details of the MI Vs LSG match in IPL 2024:
When is the MI Vs LSG IPL 2024 match?
The clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on May 17, Friday at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where to watch the MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the MI Vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the MI Vs LSG cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch MI Vs LSG, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni