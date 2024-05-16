Cricket

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: There’s been promise, there have been slip-ups too. On-field heroics, off-field drama. That has been Lucknow Super Giants’ Indian Premier League 2024 season. A proper mixed bag. (Preview | Prediction)

The KL Rahul-led side will travel to the Wankhede Stadium to face the Mumbai Indians on Friday evening, hoping, praying for an IPL miracle. On the other hand, MI have already been knocked out of the competition and will try to salvage pride in front of the home fans. 

Before the MI Vs LSG match kicks off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, here are three key player battles to watch out for.

Jasprit Bumrah Vs KL Rahul

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the few positives for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. The pacer has picked up 20 wickets in 13 games with an economy of just 6.48. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul will have his task cut out looking to get LSG off to a quick start and this encounter should be a mouth-watering clash in the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav Vs Ravi Bishnoi 

Suryakumar Yadav walked into the Mumbai Indians setup and shot up the quality levels and has been the batting bridge of the side. With the No.3 batter taking change of the early-middle overs and taking the attack to the opposition, KL Rahul could introduce Ravi Bishnoi to play damage control. 

Rohit Sharma Vs Matt Henry

The LSG game at the Wankhede Stadium could be Rohit Sharma’s potential last game in Mumbai Indians colours. If he does decide to leave, the former MI skipper would want to leave on a high, opening the batting and taking MI off to a flier. But if Lucknow bring back Matt Henry, his red-ball lengths could be a threat for the Mumbai batter.

