MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 67 of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 17. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)
The two sides have had contrasting results thus far this season. Hardik’s Pandya’s Mumbai homecoming did not go as per plan as MI suffered elimination before the playoff stage.
On the other hand, after humiliating defeats and off-field drama, the Lucknow Super Giants will look to delay the inevitable after managing to win just six games in 13 outings.
Predicted Playing XIs For MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match
MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Impact Substitute: Nehal Wadhera
LSG: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (C & wk ), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq
Impact Substitute: Manimaran Siddharth
MI Vs LSG, Match 67 Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a surface that the batters can truly trust. The captain winning the toss will look to chase, inserting the opposition to bat first. With dew, anything over 210 is expected to be a par total on the strip.
Squads
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (withdrawn), Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka (injured, replaced by Kwena Maphaka), Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood (replacement for Jason Behrendorff)
Lucknow Super Giants:
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood (withdrawn, replaced by Shamar Joseph), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey (withdrawn), Arshad Khan, Matt Henry (replacement for David Willey)
MI Vs LSG, Head-To-Head Record
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other five times in the Indian Premier League. The KL Rahul-led side hold a huge advantage beating Mumbai four times. Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai will look to better their numbers against Lucknow, as well as in the IPL 2024 in match 67 of the season.
MI Vs LSG, Match 67 Weather Report
The weather in Mumbai come match day is expected to be warm with patches of cloud cover standing at 24% with the probability of precipitation at 40.