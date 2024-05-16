Cricket

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians will cross swords with KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night

Tilak Varma
KKR vs MI Match Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians will cross swords with KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night. MI have already been eliminated from the tournament, while LSG will pray for an unlikely miracle. (Prediction|Preview)

Mumbai Indians will come into the contest on the back of a 18-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in a 16-over game at the Eden Gardens. On the other side, the Lucknow Super Giants, also faced defeat to the Delhi Capitals by 19 runs. 

Before the MI Vs LSG match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants : Head-To-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other five times in the IPL. LSG have been a dominant side in the rivalry bagging four wins. The Mumbai Indians will be playing for pride in their final game and will look to claim two points at home. 

MI Vs LSG: Highest Run-Scorers

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rahul leads the way for the most runs scored in the rivalry with 234 runs. Marcus Stoinis is just behind his captain with 201 runs, while Ishan Kishan is third on the charts with 127. 

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Highest Wicket-Takers

Akash Madhwal, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have all picked five wickets apiece making it a traffic jam for the first spot. Avesh Khan is next on the list with three. 

MI Vs LSG: Highest Individual Score

LSG captain KL Rahul makes yet another appearance in the list as the highest individual score in MI Vs LSG clashes with two scores of 103 to his name. 

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Best Bowling Figures

Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 is the best bowling figures in the Mumbai-Lucknow rivalry. The right-arm seamer absolutely broke the backbone of LSG’s line up in the 2023 IPL Eliminator. 

