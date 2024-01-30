Mohsin Khan Says His New Show Involves Childhood Tragedy Experienced By Two Friends

Actor Mohsin Khan, who is known for ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has said that his streaming show ‘Jab Mila Tu’ involves a childhood tragedy experienced by two friends from Goa.

The 24-episode series also stars Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra in pivotal roles. It is set against the alluring and vibrant backdrop of Goa, the story focuses on the lives of Maddy, maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation.