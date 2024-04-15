MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Chennai Super Kings paid a visit to the Wankhede Stadium to meet Mumbai Indians in the evening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
The two heavyweights clashed with a lot of expectations and the match lived up to all the hype.
Hardik Pandya won the toss and told Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat first on a typical flat Wankhede surface.
Surprisingly, Gaikwad did not open as the Men in Yellow started with Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane as their openers.
However the new opening pair could last just eight runs and 10 balls as the South African Gerald Coetzee removed Rahane (5). Gaikwad then stitched a 52-run partnership with Ravindra.
Gaikwad kept going despite Ravindra's (21) wicket and put up another 90 runs with Shivam Dube. Both Dube (66*) and Gaikwad went all guns blazing to take CSK to 150 in just the 16th over. MI looked like having no answers to Dube's hitting abilities as the lef-hander took on everything that was thrown at him.
With wickets of Gaikwad (69) and Daryl Mitchell (17) MI seemed to be clawing its way back into the match before MS Dhoni sent Wankhede crowd into raptures despite facing just four balls in the last over.
The 42-year-old smashed three sixes off his first three balls to finish with an unbeaten four-ball 20 and take Chennai Super Kings to 206/4
In reply, Mumbai Indians started well as the host raised 70 without losing a wicket in just 7 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Ishan Kishan (23) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the eighth over to derail the chase. Rohit Sharma was then joined by Tilak Varma (31) and both ensured that MI did not fall too much behind the required rate. Pathirana returned to strike again and now removed Varma to bring the MI skipper Hardik Pandya (2) to bat with the former skipper Rohit Sharma.
The equation read 77 runs needed off 36 balls.
Just five runs came off the next two overs from Shardul Thakur and Tushar Desphande as the required shot out of hand. Pandya also fell to the pressure of the chase and then MI just fell too far behind. In the end despite a valiant century by Sharma (105*), CSK won the game by 20 runs.
Pathirana was adjudged the Player Of The Match for his four for 21.
CSK - 206/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 69 (40) Shivam Dube 66* (38) MS Dhoni 20*(4); Hardik Pandya 43/2) defeat MI - 186/6 (Rohit Sharma 105* (63); Matheesha Pathirana 21/4) by 20 runs