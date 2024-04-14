Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday became the fastest Indian in terms of numbr of innings taken to get to 2000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI). (Follow Live | Full Coverage)
Gaikwad who reached the milestone in his 57th IPL innings bettered the record of KL Rahul who had amassed 2000 runs in 60 innings. The new CSK skipper also became the third-fastest ever to reach this milestone only behind left-handers Chris Gayle who took 48 innings and Shaun Marsh who needed 52.
Batting out of his natural position, Gaikwad came to bat at one down against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
Coming in after the early fall of Ajinkya Rahane, the right-hander stitched a crucial 52-run partnership with Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra. The CSK skipper then put up another important 90-run stand with hard-hitting Shivam Dube before getting out to Hardik Pandya.
Before his dismissal in the 16th over Gaikwad had scored 69 runs of 40 deliveries and hit five sixes and as many fours.
Gaikwad's 69 and Shivam Dube's 38-ball 66 not out fired CSK's total to 206/4 in the 20 overs after MI skipper Hardik Pandya invited the visitors to bat. Before the innings came to a close MS Dhoni also flexed his hitting muscles as he hit the MI skipper for three back to back sixes in the last over.
Jasprit Bumrah had another impressive outing with the MI pace spearhead escaping punishment giving away just 27 runs in his four overs. Although he went wicketless. Hardik Pandya who took two wickets gave away 43 runs in three overs. Gerald Coetzee took the opening wicket of Rahane while Shreyas Gopal dismissed Rachin Ravindra in his solitary over.
CSK entered this match aiming their fourth win of the season while Mumbai Indians are trying to get to six points with their third win in this tournament.