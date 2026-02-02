LSG Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals T20 Cricket Match Today - What To Know

As the team sheets are exchanged for tonight’s clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, the emphasis remains on versatile bowling units. While Lucknow relies on the spin-pace variety of Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan alongside the express speed of Mayank Yadav, Delhi boasts the experience of Kuldeep Yadav and the overseas pace duo of Lungi Ngidi and Dushmantha Chameera. Tonight’s tactical battle at the Ekana will likely be decided by who can better exploit the shifting conditions of the new season.