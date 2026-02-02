LSG Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals T20 Cricket Match Today - What To Know

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in match number 5 of the IPL 2026
LSG and DC stand 3-4 in the head-to-head win/loss record
Get the preview and match facts
It's Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals tonight with both teams looking to set an early marker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Eight teams have already taken the field, and this LSG vs DC clash marks the final game of matchday 1, borrowing a popular footballing parlance. The opening round culminates at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium as the Super Giants host the Capitals on Wednesday.
The Lucknow Super Giants, now under Rishabh Pant, are seeking a fresh start after finishing seventh in the standings for the past two seasons (2024 and 2025). Despite making the playoffs in their first two years, they remain the only active franchise yet to reach an IPL final. The Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, also narrowly missed out on the top four last year, finishing fifth after a late-season stumble.
In a season interrupted by geopolitical tensions, both teams provided flashes of brilliance in 2025 and return now with renewed vigour and high-profile leadership swaps. Expect a thriller, and why not? The head-to-head record stands at 4-3 in favor of Delhi. While Lucknow won the first three encounters of this rivalry, the Capitals have roared back to win the last four, including a clean sweep of their league meetings last season.
Here's all you need to know about the LSG vs DC, IPL 2026 match 5:
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Date: April 1, Wednesday
Time: 7:30 PM onwards
Captains: Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) and Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)
On-field Umpires: Ulhas Gandhe and Rohan Pandit
TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
Reserve Umpire: Navdeep Singh
Match Referee: Manu Nayyar
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026 Match Facts: When And Where To Watch?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.
What Happened So Far In IPL 2026?
The 19th season of the world's premier cricket league continued its high-octane start as the action moved to New Chandigarh on March 31. Following a string of high-scoring chases and dominant home performances across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur, the Punjab Kings maintained the trend by securing a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium.
The tournament’s opening week has been defined by seasoned superstars and record-breaking youngsters. After Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 69 guided RCB past a 202-run target and Rohit Sharma’s explosive 78 off 38 helped Mumbai Indians hunt down 221 against KKR, the spotlight shifted to the Kings’ home turf. Much like the Rajasthan Royals' clinical eight-wicket win over CSK—where 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a historic 15-ball fifty—this encounter highlighted the growing influence of fearless young talent in the 2026 edition. This trend reached a new peak at New Chandigarh as 22-year-old Australian debutant Cooper Connolly rescued Punjab Kings from a middle-order collapse, smashing an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to snatch victory from the Gujarat Titans in a high-pressure chase
Remarkably, the trend of bowlers or debutants snatching the Player of the Match awards continued to hold firm in the fourth fixture of the season.
Jacob Duffy (RCB) for his 3/22 against SRH: The New Zealand international provided the decisive breakthrough in a game otherwise remembered for Kohli becoming the first player to cross 4,000 runs in IPL chases.
Shardul Thakur (MI) for his 3/39 against KKR: 'Lord Thakur' managed to overshadow a massive 148-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton by delivering crucial wickets in the middle overs.
Nandre Burger (RR) for his 2/26 against CSK: The South African’s fiery opening spell, which included the dismissals of Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre, proved more impactful than the raw pace of Jofra Archer in a low-scoring affair.
Cooper Connolly (PBKS) for his 72* against GT: The Australian debutant played a knock for the ages, rescuing Punjab from a mid-innings collapse triggered by Prasidh Krishna’s three-wicket burst to seal the chase with five balls to spare.
As the team sheets are exchanged for tonight’s clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, the emphasis remains on versatile bowling units. While Lucknow relies on the spin-pace variety of Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan alongside the express speed of Mayank Yadav, Delhi boasts the experience of Kuldeep Yadav and the overseas pace duo of Lungi Ngidi and Dushmantha Chameera. Tonight’s tactical battle at the Ekana will likely be decided by who can better exploit the shifting conditions of the new season.
Who will feature in match number 5 of the Indian Premier League?
The Lucknow Super Giants will welcome Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Who are the captains of the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?
Lucknow Super Giants are being led by Rishabh Pant while the Delhi Capitals are captained by Axar Patel.
Which teams have won matches in IPL 2026 so far?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have won their matches.