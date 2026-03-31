PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update And Playing XI

Summary of this article
PBKS will host GT in the IPL 2026 match 4
The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Check the toss update and playing XIs below
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are all set to clash in IPL 2026 match 4 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31, Tuesday. This encounter carries immense weight as it marks the season opener for the Punjab Kings, who are desperate to go one step further after their heartbreaking loss in the 2025 final.
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer will face a tough challenge against Shubman Gill, who has turned Gujarat into one of the most consistent teams in the tournament.
Looking back at the last edition, both teams had incredible seasons in 2025. The Punjab Kings finished at the top of the points table with 19 points and made it all the way to the final, only to fall just short of their first-ever title. One of the highlights of their season was a record-breaking match against the Titans where Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 97 to help Punjab win a 475-run thriller.
The Gujarat Titans were also very strong, finishing third in the standings and reaching the Eliminator before being knocked out. This rivalry has become one of the tightest in the league, with their head-to-head record perfectly balanced at 3–3.
PBKS are expected have some new additions to their playing XI in the opener. Australian youngster Cooper Connolly is set to make his debut at the number three spot. He is a great talent, but he will play as a batsman only because of a back injury. The team will miss their fastest bowler, Lockie Ferguson, who is away in New Zealand for the birth of his son.
To win, Punjab will rely on the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal and the left-arm pace of Marco Jansen. Chahal has a great record at this stadium and famously defended a very low score here last season.
The Gujarat Titans arrive with a very balanced squad. They added experienced players like Jason Holder and Luke Wood in the auction to help their bowling at the end of the innings. They also brought in Kulwant Khejroliya recently to give them another left-arm option.
The pitch in Mullanpur usually helps fast bowlers early on with some swing and bounce. Because of the dew factor in the evening, the captain who wins the toss will likely choose to bowl first. It promises to be a fast-paced game between two of the best young leaders in Indian cricket.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match 4.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj