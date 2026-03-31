PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Dominates Shubman Gill Match-Up; Dismisses Him For Fourth Time

Yuzvendra Chahal has been having the upper hand over Shubman Gill in the IPL and he won the face-off yet again

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match New Chandigarh
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal , second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Shubman Gill

  • This is the fourth time Chahal has got the better of Gill

  • Gill's dismissal kept GT under pressure in IPL 202 clash

Yuzvendra Chahal reasserted his dominance over Shubman Gill during the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on March 31, Tuesday. In what has become one of the most one-sided player battles in the league, Chahal dismissed the Titans' captain for the fourth time in their IPL history, effectively giving the Gujarat Titans side a big blow.

The dismissal occurred in the 10th over of the first innings. Gill, who had raced to a fluent 39 off 27 balls, looked set for a big score before Chahal was introduced to provide a breakthrough. Sensing the need to accelerate, Gill attempted a slog sweep against a flighted delivery. However, he failed to get the desired distance, and the ball sailed straight into the hands of debutant Cooper Connolly at deep mid-wicket.

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Highlights

After Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field, the Titans got off to a quick start. However, the Punjab bowlers managed to strike at key intervals to keep the game balanced. Marco Jansen provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Sai Sudharsan for 13, and just as the Titans were building momentum, the game saw its most talked-about moment when Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Shubman Gill.

Chahal vs Gill in T20s

Innings: 9

Balls: 57

Runs: 69

Dismissals: 4

Average: 17.25

Strike Rate: 121.05

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

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